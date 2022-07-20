Police: Pair face felony charge for stabbing each other with fork during dispute

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police said a 90-year-old woman in Elizabeth Township was robbed and assaulted in her home.Police said officers responded to the home on Boston Hollow in the township on Thursday. When they arrived, the woman said she was watching TV in her living room at 2 a.m. when the TV went out and a banging was heard at the door.She then told police that her door was kicked open and two men entered her home. One man stole jewelry from the bedroom area, the woman told police. Before leaving, one man sprayed the woman with hot sauce and alcohol to disorient and the other smashed her phone on the floor, according to police. Police said William Aschmeller and Carl Mathews, both of McKeesport, were later arrested and charged. They are currently in the Allegheny County Jail.They are both facing a list of charges, including robbery and burglary.

ELIZABETH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO