Springdale, PA

Police: Pair face felony charge for stabbing each other with fork during dispute

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people from Springdale were charged with a felony after each of them told police the other person stabbed them with a fork. Gary Joseph Turner, 64, and Theresa Marie Smiesko, 50, both of the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue, were charged with...

triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold man accused of illegally firing gun in New Kensington

An Arnold man is facing charges after New Kensington police say he fired a gun near a child. New Kensington police charged Gabriel Garfield Golding, 27, of Leishman Avenue on Thursday with recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm. In a criminal complaint against Golding, police said the incident...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Irwin man sentenced in stabbing now charged with hiding shank in cell

An Irwin man sentenced Monday for stabbing a man inside a borough bar was one of two inmates arraigned Friday on multiple charges of hiding shanks — homemade knives — in their jail cells, according to court documents. Joshua J. Robison, 26, of Irwin, and Jerome W. Thornton,...
IRWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge rules intent to harm supports murder count in Derry Township homicide

Westmoreland County prosecutors will be allowed to seek a first-degree murder conviction against a Unity man whom police say shot into a Derry Township home and killed a woman as she slept. Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, in a 20-page opinion issued Friday, rejected a defense request that claimed...
DERRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Township man charged in double homicide found competent to stand trial

A Westmoreland County judge has ruled that a Penn Township man charged with the 2021 killings of his father and aunt is competent to stand trial. Police contend Neal M Hubish, 42, killed his father, Arthur Hubish, 71, and aunt Maria Puskarich, 76, inside their Burrell Hill Road home on Nov. 9. Arthur Hubish was pronounced dead at the scene, while Puskarich died on her way to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, police said.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville man accused of assault, pointing gun at relative during argument in Irwin

An Allegheny County man was arrested this week by Irwin police on charges of assaulting and pointing a loaded gun at a relative during an argument July 7. Raymond T. Musgrove Jr., 18, of Monroeville, was arraigned on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport men charged in robbery, assault of 90-year-old Elizabeth Township woman

Two McKeesport men are accused of robbing a 90-year-old woman in a home invasion early Thursday in Elizabeth Township, and one of the suspects is charged with assaulting her. The woman told township police she was sitting in her living room watching television when her cable service went out and she heard a “heavy noise” twice at her door, according to court documents.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Springdale police accuse tree trimmer of failing to finish work after cashing check

Springdale police charged the owner of a tree trimming company with felony counts of fraud after a homeowner accused him of cashing a check for work that was never completed. John Francis Kotvas Jr., 38, whose last known address was in the 400 block of Short Street in Plum, faces two felony counts of home improvement fraud, according to court records.
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead after police pursuit, rollover crash at Allegheny County Airport

Allegheny County Police are investigating a pursuit that ended in a fatal crash early Saturday morning at the Allegheny County Airport. At about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, county police said the driver of a black Cadillac Escalade nearly struck a Duquesne Police Department vehicle on Route 837 near Center Street and did hit a civilian vehicle without stopping.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 90-year-old woman robbed, assaulted in her Elizabeth Township home

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police said a 90-year-old woman in Elizabeth Township was robbed and assaulted in her home.Police said officers responded to the home on Boston Hollow in the township on Thursday. When they arrived, the woman said she was watching TV in her living room at 2 a.m. when the TV went out and a banging was heard at the door.She then told police that her door was kicked open and two men entered her home. One man stole jewelry from the bedroom area,  the woman told police. Before leaving, one man sprayed the woman with hot sauce and alcohol to disorient and the other smashed her phone on the floor, according to police. Police said William Aschmeller and Carl Mathews, both of McKeesport, were later arrested and charged. They are currently in the Allegheny County Jail.They are both facing a list of charges, including robbery and burglary. 
ELIZABETH, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Threatening, Cocking Gun Towards Neighbors Who Were Setting Off Fireworks

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing terroristic threats and related charges after reportedly threatening neighbors who were setting off fireworks. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Douglas Richard Wolfe in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Monday, July 18.
OIL CITY, PA

