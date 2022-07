It was not much of a surprise earlier this week when C.J. Stroud was announced as one of Ohio State's four representatives for Big Ten media days. The quarterback, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year and among the best players in the country, will join head coach Ryan Day, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Ronnie Hickman in Indianapolis this week.

