SUNBURY — It’s summertime, and the city has begun its 2022 street improvements program. “This program focuses on repairs to streets that have deteriorated over time and need new investment to keep them serviceable and make them safer,” said a post on Sunbury’s Facebook page. “Columbus Asphalt Paving is assisting the city with this project and will begin removing surface pavement (milling) on July 19, 2022, on Kintner Parkway, South Columbus Street, and portions of the city cemetery … Milling will be half the width of the pavement, which will allow for traffic control and property access throughout the project.”

SUNBURY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO