Douglas, GA

Douglas Police needs help identifying robbery suspect

By FOX 31 STAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Douglas Police Department needs the community's help in identifying the suspect in a robbery case. Shortly before 10 P.M., on July 13, officers were dispatched to the In &...

Douglas officials working to stop illegal activity

Due to a recent spike in criminal and gang activities in Douglas, public safety and city officials are asking citizens to report criminal or suspicious behavior in neighborhoods. The Douglas Police Department is encouraging community members to become educated to recognize gang signs and report gang-related activity, illegal drug use,...
DOUGLAS, GA
Valdosta Police: Woman shot, killed by boyfriend following fight

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman is dead after being shot in Valdosta and police say her boyfriend did it. In a media release, the Valdosta Police Department says their officers were called to a home on Euclid Circle just after 10:30 p.m. Friday about a possible homicide. The person that called 911 said one of their relatives had called and said he killed his girlfriend. When officers arrived at the house, they encountered George Tucker coming outside. Once they placed Tucker in custody, investigators went inside and found Pansy Fulton dead from a gunshot wound.
VALDOSTA, GA
1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a homicide that happened on Friday. On July 22, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers and detectives responded to a home located on Euclid Circle, after they received a call about a possible homicide. The caller stated that a...
VALDOSTA, GA
Arrest made in armed attack at Valdosta Circle K

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police have arrested a man who attacked another inside a Northside Drive Circle K store. Offender: Roberts, Domaine C, African American male, age 39, resident of Valdosta. On July 20, 2022, at approximately 2:48 am., Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers responded to 425 Northside Drive (Circle...
VALDOSTA, GA
Douglas, GA
Douglas, GA
Valdosta arrest follows family dispute involving a knife

VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old Valdosta man was arrested after having a family dispute and running from police officers. Offender: Thomas, Eric Treyvon, African American male 24 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 19, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1300...
VALDOSTA, GA
One arrested for attacking man in convenience store

One man is facing felony charges after attacking another man at a store. Shortly before 3 A.M., on July 20, Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Circle K at 425 Northside Drive, after receiving a report of two men fighting over a handgun. When the first officer...
VALDOSTA, GA
Final defendants in Moultrie meth trafficking network sentenced

ALBANY, Ga. (WCTV) - The final defendants guilty of participating in a meth trafficking network based out of Moultrie, Georgia, were sentenced Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Robert Lee Smith III, 46, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and April Contreras, 31, was sentenced to a...
MOULTRIE, GA
Ohio man arrested after multi-county high-speed chase

An Ohio man is behind bars following a high-speed chase through multiple Southwest Georgia counties Thursday evening. Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester says that law enforcement in Cook County attempted to stop Toyota Corolla for speeding but the driver, Ja'vonte Davis, refused. The vehicle continued north on Interstate 75, at...
TURNER COUNTY, GA
Moultrie’s meth traffickers sentenced

ALBANY, GA- The remaining defendants guilty of participating in a methamphetamine trafficking network based out of Moultrie, Georgia, were sentenced to prison for their crimes. Robert Lee Smith, III, 46, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 360 months imprisonment to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously...
MOULTRIE, GA
Drug unit arrests four on meth charges

On July 13, the Coffee County Drug Unit arrested four individuals from Douglas on methamphetamine charges after officers found them in a residence where investigators reportedly discovered an ounce of the drug and four firearms. One of the individuals, Rebecca Reliford, had just been released from jail a week prior after she allegedly falsely accused her ex-boyfriend, Dustin Bowen, of stealing her vehicle. Bowen, who was also recently released from jail, was one of the individuals arrested on meth charges in the July 13 incident.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Shakedowns at five Georgia prisons net over 1,000 contraband items

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Five Georgia prisons were part of what the state is calling shakedowns as they work to remove contraband from the facilities. In a media release, the Georgia Department of Corrections says the shakedowns were conducted, unannounced, at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee and Valdosta State Prisons. The search results in more than 1,000 contraband items seized which officials say inmates could use to conduct criminal activity inside the prisons.
GEORGIA STATE
4 arrested in Ben Hill County after citizens reported suspicious activity

Four people are behind bars after a search warrant led to the discovery of drugs in Ben Hill County. On July 8, Ben Hill deputies served a search warrant on Rip Wiley Road. During the search, Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit and deputies discovered approximately 10 ounces of suspected fentanyl, several smoking devices that tested positive for fentanyl, syringes, pills, methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging material, U.S. currency and electronic devices.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
Adel man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

COOK CO. – Originally charged with malice murder, an Adel man has plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges stemming from a 2018 shooting. District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that Ayron D. Turner, of Adel, Georgia, appeared before Alapaha Judicial Circuit Judge Clayton Tomlinson on July 14, 2022, and pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The maximum penalty upon conviction for voluntary manslaughter is 20 years in custody, however, Mr. Turner was originally charged with malice murder. District Attorney Studstill stated, “voluntary manslaughter is a lesser included offense of malice murder. There was an extensive amount of testing of the blood evidence in this case by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, including DNA testing and gunshot residue testing. Based on the results of those tests and after consulting with law enforcement, it was determined that voluntary manslaughter was the more appropriate charge in this case.
ADEL, GA
Dive Team - Search and Find

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department dive team was instrumental in assisting the Ware County Sheriff’s Office searching for items possibly connected to the recent murders of Charles Barnett and Virginia Thomas. Ware County Sheriff Carl James confirmed a dive team from Wayne County assisted. No information has been...
WARE COUNTY, GA
South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve likely heard the term “dine and dash.” That’s when customers leave without paying. Martin Moreno-Valencia owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He said this kind of incident costs him from $500 to $1,000 a month. “We have people...
CAIRO, GA
Tifton murder victim identified

TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman is identifying the man found deceased Wednesday afternoon along a busy highway as the autopsy and post-mortem investigation continue. Friday morning, Tifton Police identified the deceased as 33 year old Laymon Bryce Tolbert. Tolbert was discovered in the 700 block of...
TIFTON, GA
Moultrie animal shelter fighting homeless population amid inflation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With 150 total animals at the shelter, there are six furry friends waiting to start a new life and a new home. The Colquitt County Humane Society is fighting the Animal Homeless population by encouraging people in the community to adopt. If anyone has seen stray...
MOULTRIE, GA

