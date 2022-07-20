Douglas Police needs help identifying robbery suspect

COOK CO. – Originally charged with malice murder, an Adel man has plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges stemming from a 2018 shooting. District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced that Ayron D. Turner, of Adel, Georgia, appeared before Alapaha Judicial Circuit Judge Clayton Tomlinson on July 14, 2022, and pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. The maximum penalty upon conviction for voluntary manslaughter is 20 years in custody, however, Mr. Turner was originally charged with malice murder. District Attorney Studstill stated, “voluntary manslaughter is a lesser included offense of malice murder. There was an extensive amount of testing of the blood evidence in this case by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, including DNA testing and gunshot residue testing. Based on the results of those tests and after consulting with law enforcement, it was determined that voluntary manslaughter was the more appropriate charge in this case.

ADEL, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO