According to Matt Maiocco, "there are legitimate concerns" about San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell's durability. Per Maiocco, despite Mitchell's impressive rookie season the 49ers are considering utilizing a committee approach after the team was left wondering "whether he can withstand that kind of relentless punishment" due to his six-game absence with multiple injuries. Expect recent third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price and Jeff Wilson to potentially eat into Mitchell's workload on early and passing downs if Shanahan appears committed to a group approach.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO