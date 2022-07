Cynthia (Cindy) Lynn Carlson, 52, of Seminole, FL, passed away on July 12, 2022 peacefully in her sleep at home. Cindy was born on April 21, 1970 in Royal Oak, MI to Robert (deceased) and Sharon Carlson. After graduating Shrine High School, she attended Saginaw Valley and went on to live in CO, AZ, many visits to TX, and finally to her beloved Florida.

