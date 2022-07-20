ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Phillips challenged on ACC's Grant of Rights

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36K5L8_0gmL6TA600

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a long-winded opening statement that lasted nearly a half-hour, Jim Phillips fielded questions left and right about the future of the conference. One of the questions pointed toward the ACC’s commissioner was about his confidence in whether or not the conference’s Grant of Rights will be challenged.

“I can just go by what history has told us about the grant of rights, including in current times,” Phillips said during Wednesday’s ACC Kickoff. “People talk about Oklahoma and Texas leaving immediately, I think that’s pretty well-stated now that’s not the case. They’re gonna wait until their grant of rights are over. Listening to UCLA and USC at the end of June, June 30th, and subsequent days after they clearly are going to stay in the Pac-12 until their Grant of Rights is over.

“So you can follow the logic there. I would think that the significance of what that would mean. The television rights that the conference owns as well as a nine-figure financial penalty, I think it holds, but your guess is as good as mine.”

Phillips was later challenged regarding the answer he gave above.

The schools he previously referenced had three years remaining on their Grant-of-Rights, while schools within the ACC have 14 years remaining. That’s a stark contrast.

“Everything is on the table,” he said. “We understand what that means. We understand what that revenue means moving forward, but I will also say, as I look at the next few years, I like where we’re going. But, again, the window is through ’36, so we’re going to have to address it, no question.”

The Grant-of-Rights agreement tied to the league’s contract has been instrumental in keeping other conferences from poaching ACC programs. Under the current agreement, member schools would have to pay an exit fee and surrender the entirety of their TV revenue to the conference if they elect to bolt elsewhere.

As Phillips mentioned before, the ACC’s long-term deal with ESPN doesn’t expire until 2036. The problem that lies within is the revenue gap.

“As it relates to TV partners, again, I don’t want to speculate about what anyone else has done,” Phillips said. “We have a deep relationship with ESPN, a valuable relationship, and they’re the ones that created the network with us. They’re the ones we partnered with. I give so much credit to Commissioner (John) Swafford for all of his work. We’ll stay close because, in the end, it has to add value to your conference, and you can define value in different ways. You can define value from an academic standpoint. You can define value about athletic success and competitiveness. Are they an AAU research institution? You can also define it by money and does it have value to your conference? Would it have value to your conference?”

“That’s the same exercise that I think has been going on for college athletics for a long, long time,” he added.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Uiagalelei talks difference with Streeter as OC, what to expect from Tigers’ attack in 2022

D.J. Uiagalelei heads into his third year at Clemson with a new offensive coordinator at the helm. In his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2021, Uiagalelei ran the Tigers’ offense with Tony Elliott calling the shots as coordinator. Now the head coach at Virginia, of course, Elliott’s vacated OC role has been filled by Brandon Streeter.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

ESPN's Pollack chimes in on Clemson ahead of 2022 campaign

Over/under 10 wins for the Clemson football team this season?. David Pollack is taking the over. The ESPN college football analyst chimed in on the Tigers via Twitter this week, pointing out that while their 2021 season is perceived as a poor year by a lot of people, they still won 10 games — with their three losses coming to eventual national champion Georgia in the season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 4 (score of 10-3), eventual ACC Champion Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh (27-17) and NC State in double-overtime in Raleigh on Sept. 25 (27-21).
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Clemson Insider

Clemson to reportedly lose top baseball signee

Clemson’s top baseball signee has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Major League Baseball team that drafted him this week. According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, the Texas Rangers have a deal with St. Mary’s Prep (Michigan) School pitcher Brock Porter for close to $4 million.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

ESPN analyst: 'The sky is not falling in Clemson'

Many other college football programs would gladly take what was perceived as a “down” year for Clemson in 2021. But for the Tigers, their uncharacteristic season was considered a disappointment because the standards are so high for Dabo Swinney’s program that had won six straight ACC Championships and been to the College Football Playoff six years in a row until both of those streaks were snapped last season.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#American Football#Acc Kickoff#Usc
The Clemson Insider

New defensive end target emerges for Clemson

Clemson has begun to expand its recruiting board at the defensive end position. Even after the addition of St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) four-star edge rusher David Ojiegbe and Woodward Academy four-star AJ Hoffler, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and other members of Clemson’s defensive coaching staff are in pursuit of some additional targets in the class of 2023.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Another Clemson coach gets contract extension

Clemson University and head women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler have agreed to a contract extension through 2027, the athletic department announced today. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. Amanda Butler has compiled a 280-230 career record and has the...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Clemson OL target locks in commitment date

A Clemson offensive line target in the class of 2023 has locked in his decision date. Kennesaw (Ga.) Mountain High School four-star Connor Lew announced via social media Saturday morning that he will be making his commitment on Friday, Aug. 5. Lew (6-4, 285) is ranked as the nation’s No....
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Tyler Grisham

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham talked to reporters at the Clemson Media Kickoff about his expectations heading into his third season, provided an update on players’ injuries and the culture surrounding the team coming off an uncharacteristic 2021 season. Question: You had a lot of injuries last season,...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

As Eason quiets doubts about his ability as a recruiter, he knows he can’t get complacent

Nick Eason laughed at college coaches who asked him if he’d be able to recruit. After landing three verbal commitments in this cycle — Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Peter Woods, Rome (Ga.) High School four-star Stephiylan Green and Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley — Clemson’s defensive tackles coach feels like he’s starting to answer those questions.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Uiagalelei weighs in on competing with Clemson's latest blue-chip QB

CHARLOTTE – D.J. Uiagalelei described his relationship with Clemson’s latest blue-chip quarterback signee as a warm one. Uiagalelei is set to begin his second season as the Tigers’ starter when Clemson opens the 2022 at Georgia Tech on Labor Day. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made that clear coming out of the spring. Whether that pecking order stays the same throughout the season remains to be seen, but Uiagalelei said he doesn’t harbor any negative feelings toward Cade Klubnik, who has followed the likes of Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and even Uiagalelei himself in the line of recent five-star signal callers in Swinney’s program.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy