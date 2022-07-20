ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Strait Receives A Whopping 18 New Gold & Platinum Certifications This Month

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQmGv_0gmL6QVv00

As they say, kings do king-like things…

And George Strait has proven yet again why he’s the King.

The RIAA has handed out a ton of certifications for country singles here recently, and Strait racked up a whopping 18, with Chris Stapleton behind him with 10.

Eric Church also received three certifications, with “Like a Wrecking Ball,” “Smoke a Little Smoke,” and “Cold One.”

It’s pretty wild to see Strait still topping the country music world, considering he’s been arguably the biggest name in the industry for the past 40-plus years.

Certified on July 15th, the King of Country Music added some hardware for the following songs:

“Give It All We Got Tonight,” 2x Platinum

“Troubadour,” 2x Platinum

“Give It Away,” Platinum

“I Got a Car,” Platinum

“Love Without End, Amen,” Platinum

“The Chair,” Platinum

“Write This Down,” Platinum

“I Can Still Make Cheyenne,” Platinum

“The Fireman” Gold

“Easy Come, Easy Go,” Gold

“Carried Away,” Gold

“How ’Bout Them Cowgirls,” Gold

“Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” Gold

“It Just Comes Natural,” Gold

“Ocean Front Property,” Gold

“She’ll Leave You With a Smile,” Gold

“Run,” Gold

Comments / 9

