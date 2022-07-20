ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin Building Anti-West Global Alliance as He Tries to Reshape World Order

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed for a new kind of alliance that can face off against the West during his trip to Tehran this week, the first time Putin has traveled outside the borders of the former Soviet Union since he ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin's visit to Iran on Tuesday comes days after U.S. President Joe Biden visited Israel and Saudi Arabia and pledged that Washington would try to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Andrey Kortunov, head of the Russian International Affairs Council, said the meetings with Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan were important for Putin "personally" because the Kremlin "doesn't want to allow itself to be isolated internationally" as Russia reels from international sanctions .

The talks followed concerns expressed by U.S. officials that Iran will supply Russia with hundreds of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, although the Kremlin denied that Putin had discussed this with Iran's leadership, according to reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fp4pM_0gmL62ey00

Although the future of Syria was on the agenda of Tuesday's talks, as was a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis, the summit could also be seen as a push for an emerging anti-Western bloc.

"Putin's visit to Iran cements the new alliance: Russia-Iran-Syria-China-North Korea. Not a terribly salubrious group," tweeted BBC broadcaster John Simpson.

Shahjn Gobadi, a member of the Paris-based opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) saw the meeting as one that was in Tehran's interests as it faced growing protests within the country.

"The Iranian regime, facing an exacerbating crisis and ongoing protests and strikes at home, is in a desperate situation," he told Newsweek .

"The crisis is so acute that cozying up with Russia or reaching a nuclear agreement such as the JCPOA will not provide a remedy and prevent its downfall," he said.

This referred to the talks on restoring the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Russia threw into disarray when it demanded U.S. guarantees that sanctions on Moscow would not affect its trade with Iran.

"As far as Ukraine is concerned, the Iranian people and their just resistance have been on the side of the Ukrainian people and their resistance from the outbreak of the occupation," Gobadi added.

There is much common ground between Putin and Raisi. Both rule with an iron fist, preside over countries facing tough international sanctions and rail at the west as a corrupting force.

Also, the punishment that Iran has been facing because of its nuclear program could offer Moscow "some lessons" according to Janis Kluge of the SWP think-tank in Berlin. "In exchange, Russia could offer military goods and possibly raw materials or grain," he told Reuters.

However, the competing interests among Russia, Iran and Turkey, might put a limit on any cooperation. Turkey, a NATO member, has not imposed sanctions on Russia but it has sold lethal Bayraktar drones that Ukrainian forces have used to attack Russian troops in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia and Iran are oil and gas producers, and competition between them has stepped up since the start of the Ukraine war as sanctions on Russia energy forced Moscow to export cut-price oil to China and India.

"Moscow is eating Tehran's lunch in commodity markets and has even fewer resources to throw at projects in Iran," Henry Rome, of the Eurasia Group think tank, told Reuters.

Nick Kitchen, director of the Centre for the Study of Global Power Competition (CGPC) at England's University of Surrey told Newsweek : "this is not about an anti-Western alliance per se, most obviously, Turkey is a NATO member, but a function of intensifying competition between states."

Iran is part of a wider group of countries which consists of China, India, Latin America and Arab and African nations that Russia wants to build closer ties with to show it can thrive under sanctions.

"Russia's enormous strategic error in Ukraine has left it in need of new partnerships," Kitchen said, "and states who aren't fully signed up to the Western position of isolating may be able to take advantage of that to drive good bargains in certain areas."

"The challenge for Turkey, and also Iran, which has its own negotiations with Western states to consider, is how far they can push partnering with Putin before there are consequences for the relationships with Western powers," he added.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin Ally Confirms ‘World War’ With Western World: ‘It Is A Global Conflict’

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a "world war" with the West as he continues his invasion of Ukraine, an ally said Wednesday. In an interview with independent Serbian TV Channel Pink, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, who has yet to condemn Putin for invading Ukraine, accused the West of sparking a "war" against Russia through the Ukrainian people.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who previously predicted 9/11, claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year - as people in Europe are told to save water

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, reportedly warned that large cities would face draught due to rising temperatures. The...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
The Independent

Missile fire sinks US warship in the Pacific

Footage captures the moment the decommissioned vessel was struck, catching fire before smoke billows into the air. Units from Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the US were taking part in the world's largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022. Nations used the exercise to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Ukraine War#Nuclear Weapon#Russian#Iranian#Turkish#Kremlin#Ukrainian
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Newsweek

Putin Ally Warns U.S. Russia Could Start Military Fight Over Alaska

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and chairman of the State Duma, the lower house of the country's legislature, issued a stark warning Wednesday that Russia has something to reclaim from the U.S.: the state of Alaska. "When they [U.S. lawmakers] attempt to appropriate our assets abroad,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
916M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy