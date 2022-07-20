ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Man from Four Seasons accused of child endangerment heads to trial next spring

By Leslie Taylor
 3 days ago

A trial date is set for a Camden County man accused of leaving two children at home while he went to a local bar with his live-in girlfriend. Aaron Barta was scheduled last Friday for a five-day jury...

