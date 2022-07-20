ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

How Champs Sports Is Participating in the Fight for Women’s Equity in Sports With ‘Women Win’ Campaign

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFd0O_0gmL55LM00
The Cavinder twins featured in the Champs Sports "Women Win" campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Champs Sports

With Title IX turning 50, the spotlight on the fight for women’s equity in sport is brighter than ever. To further the fight, Champs Sports has teamed up with female athlete advocacy platform Voiceinsport for its latest “Women Win” campaign.

The latest iteration of “Women Win” — which is launching today — is part of the Foot Locker Inc.-owned retailer’s ongoing effort to promote gender equity within sports. In addition to the campaign itself, Champs Sports will engage in programming in key cities throughout July across the country.

Champs Sports kicked off the effort on July 17 with an event at its Homefield in Pembroke Pines store in Florida. The event featured college basketball standouts Haley and Hanna Cavinder — who signed an NIL deal with the retailer in 2021 — as well as Everglades High School athletes. The remaining events will include a Reebok workout class with former WNBA player Ty Young in Dallas, an Under Armour event with D1 Volleyball player Sydney Moore in Atlanta and a panel discussion in Los Angeles for the Voiceinsport Foundation’s Title IX Micro Grant Program led by Champs Sports and Puma.

Additionally, a collaborative product range — dubbed moreVIS — will release via the Homefield in Pembroke Pines store and Champssports.com, with all proceeds from sales going toward the funding of memberships for women athletes “to unlock access to Voiceinsport mental health and nutrition services.”

Below, Champs Sports and Eastbay SVP and GM Guy Harkless offers FN insights into its ongoing “Women Win” effort.

What makes this year’s iteration of the “Women Win” campaign particularly impactful?

“It’s a campaign that we’ve been running now for quite some time, this is the sixth year that we’ve run ‘Women Win.’ We, as a retailer, do the best we can to make sure that we’re establishing collaboration and sparking conversations that are really important. This year, I think we found a really great partner with the Voiceinsport team. [Voiceinsport founder and CEO] Stef Strack is extremely strong in what she does, and she’s been able to establish something for the female athlete that really hasn’t existed before and is using it as a as an opportunity to build conversation around matters that are that are important — and there’s an accelerating number of those sorts of things. Advocacy with 50 years of Title IX this year was a pretty big deal with some of the things that they did up on Capitol Hill. We think now’s a really good moment for us to use our platform as a business and help spark conversation among our consumers as they look for a good place to build community.”

How will the effort play out for the rest of the year?

“We’re working across our business to bring in a number of our vendor partners, we’ve had a successful run with working across the board with the series — Puma, Adidas, Reebok, Under Armour, Converse New Balance, Ugg and our Cozi brand, which is a Foot Locker Inc. property from a private label standpoint. We brought them all together and have a series of programming. Essentially it started last weekend with some things that we did down in Pembroke Pines at our Homefield store. We brought in one of our initial NIL partners, the Cavinder twins, who we partnered up with several months ago and signed them to a two-year deal. We have a series of key markets and we’re linking in with all those key markets with activations that will run through the month of July. A ton of things are coming down the pike as we start to move forward into the next couple of months. We’ve been working on this now for quite a number of months, and our teams are doing a really good job with the programming and bringing it down to a community level where we can actually physically engage and have conversations and collaborate with consumers at the ground level in some of our key markets.”

Why was Voiceinsport an ideal partner for Champs Sports for this effort?

“Stef Strack who started that organization really has done something that’s really unique. One of the things that we’re doing from a Champs perspective is that we rounded out our consumers to what we call the modern athlete. It is a way for us to link in to all the things that are needs of an athlete. It’s not just performance on the field of play, it’s all the things that are about an athlete that they do around advocating for change and social justice and equity matters. It’s thinking through all the things that are important to sport. They say that 90% of sport performance is mental, so we want to link in to what it means to perform and think about what is helpful from a mental aspect. The sports psychologists that are part of our overall campaign that we’re doing, that’s also a large part of what Voiceinsport does. They bring in the psychology that’s part of sport, too, which is really important, and they’ve developed a platform that is all around mentorship and advocacy and all the things that you’d want to see. I don’t think there’s really any other platform that’s out there doing it in the same way, so we found that they were really the right partner.”

How would you best describe the impact Title IX has had on the world of sports? And why is it more relevant now than ever?

“Leveling the playing field has been something that has been part and parcel of what Title IX has been a part of, and as you continue to think through where we are today, women’s empowerment has been something that’s super important and making sure that the female athlete has an ability to use that platform and establish a connectivity on the things that really matter. The athletes themselves, whether it’s been social change through African American athletes over the years, whether it’s the female athlete now establishing a platform and giving a ton of exposure to equity issues, we want to make sure that we keep a voice out there. It’s really important now, given all the things that are going on across the globe, that we do lean in here. You’ve got athletes like Megan Rapinoe, who is the women’s soccer player who has been very much at the forefront of change, and you’ve got a number of other athletes that have been a part of it. We partnered up with a group called Uninterrupted last year that’s gone into this year, and we’ve connected with Sedona Prince who has been a very outspoken athlete, plays for the University of Oregon, and and has been very much at the forefront of leaning into some of these issues with regards to Title IX and equity. Title IX was very good 50 years ago in terms of establishing legislation that the NCAA was going to live by and march toward, and now we need to continue to make sure that as we go through the next 50 years that there’s some things that have been gone well, but there’s certainly a lot more that we need to do to spark further change.”

When the partnership with Voiceinsport was announced in early 2022, Champs Sports revealed it was the main sponsor of the organization’s trip to Capitol Hill in support of The Fair Play for Women Act of 2022. How will The Fair Play for Women Act of 2022 change women’s sports for the better?

“It’s another really important piece of legislation that we can codify as we move forward. As Stef and others come along to help support some of the efforts that are happening up on Capitol Hill, we know that things sometimes take a long time to actually be built into law, so it’s important to get in front of it now as the team continues to work on making sure that there’s a willingness to be successful at implementing change as we move over the next 50 years. Stitching into the fabric of our society the things that are really important around equity — and its equity at all levels — but certainly the equity around what’s happening from a female perspective is super important. Some of the things we’re doing from a Foot [Locker] Inc. perspective is we’re making sure that we do things around more empowerment for female voices across the business from a leadership perspective. This is another thing we would say is super important, using sport as an advocacy for change as we move into the next 50 years.”

As the spotlight increases and the fight for equality continues, what does the future of women in sports look like?

“There will be no barriers to women in sports. We need to make sure that pay equity is there. We do it as a corporation, but it should be there or in the sports platform too. Female athletes have been successful not only in the field of play, but also in business, so we need to make sure that we find ways to build bridges across all aspects. One of the things that I think is important as a society is that we find individuals who have been very successful in making sure that they are not involved in just women’s sport, but involved in sport from a much more broad based perspective. You see it in programming. It used to be 20, 30 years ago that you could not find a female broadcaster in sports. Now, you find a lot of them speaking not only in female sports, but sports in general — men’s, women’s, etc. across the board. We want to see more of that change as we move through the next 50 years, and make sure that it’s an equal playing field and that we have the ability for females that want to exceed in the world of sport and beyond to not be hamstrung by gender and make sure that gender is no longer a factor.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Honors Ivana Trump at Funeral in a Dress & Clear Heels That Pay Tribute to Their Shared Love of Fashion

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral today that brought together her famous family in mourning. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Macy’s to Open 3 More Small Off-Mall Stores This Fall. Here’s Where to Find Them.

Macy’s is accelerating its plan to roll out smaller stores that are unattached to malls. The department store retailer announced on Wednesday that it will open three new off-mall, small-format stores this fall. The news comes as Macy’s leans into a strategy that involves expanding locations of its off-price Backstage stores as well as Market by Macy’s concept, a smaller-format outpost spanning approximately 20,000 square feet compared to the retailer’s usual 200,000-square-foot spaces.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Muscle And Fitness

Diana Schnaidt Describes Her Long Road to Competing in the 2022 Chicago Pro

Every IFBB Pro League athlete will tell you that it’s a privilege to be able to stand onstage at a contest and showcase the months of hard work they have invested in developing their physiques. The average time that goes into a contest prep is three months – all for three minutes of glory in front of the fans and judges. Whether they win or lose, they then walk offstage and start the process over again, or they try to take advantage of other opportunities that are ahead. Diana Schnaidt is one of these pros.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Pembroke Pines, FL
Sports
Pembroke Pines, FL
Society
Local
Florida College Basketball
UPI News

MLB's second half, racing, soccer lead weekend sports schedule

MIAMI, July 22 (UPI) -- The start of the second half of the MLB regular season and several auto races within the NASCAR and the Formula 1 circuits top the schedule of sports events this weekend. Breaks in the tennis and golf major tournament slates and a calm before the...
MLS
Footwear News

Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Daughter Riley Curry Serves High Fashion In Balenciaga Dress, Opera Gloves & Platform Slides at ESPY Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Steph Curry had a big job on his hands tonight as host of the 2022 ESPYS in Los Angeles. The Golden State Warriors champion turned the event into a family affair as he walked the red carpet with his wife Ayesha Curry and their two daughters Riley and Ryan Curry. The couple’s youngest, 4-year-old Canon Curry, did not make an appearance on the carpet. Riley and Ryan were dressed to the nines to support their dad. Riley looked utterly-chic in a black mock neck Balenciaga dress that was embroidered with flowers. To amp up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champs Sports#Title Ix#Everglades High School#Reebok#Champssports Com
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Amps Up Dramatic High-Slit Dress With Glitzy Sandals at ESPYS Awards 2022 With Steph Curry

Click here to read the full article. Stephen Curry made the red carpet at the 2022 ESPYS Awards a true family affair with his wife, Ayesha. While arriving at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the basketball star was dressed in dapper style in a sharp black suit, layered over a white turtleneck sweater. Completing his ensemble was a set of black patent leather boots, featuring thick ridged soles and rounded toes for added edge. Curry’s outfit was complete with an equally classic black and silver watch. Meanwhile, Ayesha made a dramatic statement, posing alongside Curry — and by herself — in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Melania Trump Attends Ivana Trump’s Funeral in Black Dress & Pumps That Honor Somber Mourning Dressing Traditions

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral today, bringing her famous family together to pay respects to her life and legacy. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

Albert Pujols Suits Up With Glossy Oxfords for Muhammad Ali ESPY Awards 2022 Humanitarian Honor

Click here to read the full article. Albert Pujols, first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals and noted MLB player, attended the 2022 ESPY Awards in a dapper suit, dressing to receive a huge honor. The slugger, who is set to retire after the 2022 season, was the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award during the ESPN award show hosted by Stephen Curry in Los Angeles on July 20. The award is given to an athlete whose “continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports.” To receive the prestigious award, Pujols wore a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Footwear News

Cooper Kupp Suits Up With Wife Anna Croskrey in Edgy Little Black Dress on ESPYS Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna Croskrey, went versatile tonight on the red carpet for the 2022 ESPYS Awards. Arriving in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre for the occasion, Kupp wore a deep blue satin suit with a floral pattern that shimmered and caught the light. The Los Angles Rams wide receiver finished his look with a black satin collared shirt. Croskrey opted for a sleeker take on the little black dress, wearing a ruched square-neck style. The piece gained added edge from silver metallic straps designed to look like thin zippers. Completing Croskrey’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event

An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
CARTERET, NJ
Footwear News

J.J. Watt Offers To Pay For Funeral Services After NFL Fan Tries To Sell His Reebok Sneakers To Cover Costs

Click here to read the full article. J.J. Watt may not be a Texan anymore, but he continues to stand for Houston. Earlier this week, Jennifer Simpson, an NFL fan and teacher from Texas took to Twitter to sell some of Watt’s merchandise to help cover the costs for her grandfather’s funeral. Simpson and her family have been unable to bury her grandfather for nearly a month, so she turned to Twitter hoping to sell a pair of Watt’s Reebok sneakers. However what she got instead was an emotional reaction from Watts himself. “I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Heidi Gardner Pops in Daring Keyhole Dress & Boots With Aaron Donald on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Gardner gave her quirky style a slick twist for the 2022 ESPYS Awards. Hitting the Dolby Theatre’s red carpet with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Gardner posed in a striped Moschino dress. The “Saturday Night Live” star’s halter-neck style featured a black and pink linear print, as well as collared halter-neck silhouette with a keyhole bodice cutout and black leather buckled belt. Completing Gardner’s Shea Daspin-styled ensemble was a rounded black leather bag and sparkly drop earrings. Donald also popped on the red carpet in a khaki green button-down and matching pants, cuffed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears Versace Safety Pin Heels & Dress to Ivana Trump’s Funeral With Donald Trump Jr

Click here to read the full article. Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral on July 20, bringing her famous family together to pay respects to her life and legacy. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73. Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiance of Donald Trump, Jr., attended the service in a long-sleeve black dress with a draped neckline and a knee-length hem. She paired the simple textured...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

140K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy