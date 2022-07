ONEIDA — Ward 1 Councilor Gary Reisman has left the Oneida Common Council and his replacement, Jim Szczerba, was sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. The Daily Sentinel was informed by local residents that Reisman’s house was listed on Zillow and was sold early July — sometime after the July 5 Common Council meeting. The Daily Sentinel reached out to Reisman for comment, but no reply was given.

