ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando City acquire American winger Nico Gioacchini

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDDuV_0gmL4Wsh00

Orlando City SC acquired American winger Nicholas Gioacchini from France’s Stade Malherbe Caen on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old joins the MLS club on a 2 1/2-year contract that includes a club option for 2025. Terms were not disclosed.

“Niko is an exciting young player that has a great ability to break lines and has a keen eye for goal,” Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a news release. “He’s begun to work his way into the national team pool already and we look forward to him furthering his young career with us here in Orlando.”

Gioacchini has earned eight caps with the U.S. men’s national teams, registering three goals and two assists. He helped the Americans win the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup with one goal and one assist in five matches.

“[Orlando is] a place where I felt at home. A Club with a history of being very family-like and the fans. … The fans, the stadium, it’s a place where there’s a lot of energy and that’s for sure a part of the reason I decided to come,” Gioacchini said. “[Playing in MLS is] one of the parts I’m most excited about. Coming home, that feeling of coming back to my home country and getting the experience to play against the rising MLS and being a part of it. That’s a great feeling.”

A native of Kansas City, Mo., Gioacchini came up through the Paris FC youth academy before joining SM Caen in 2019. He spent the 2021-22 season on loan with Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC and has 12 goals and four assists in 88 professional appearances.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
Sportsnaut

Michael Bradley, Toronto FC crush Charlotte

Michael Bradley scored twice to help Toronto FC to a 4-0 rout against visiting Charlotte FC on Saturday. Federico Bernardeschi tallied a goal and an assist and Lorenzo Insigne had an assist in their MLS debuts. Toronto (6-12-4, 22 points) snapped a four-game winless streak, scoring more goals than its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Findlay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C United#Oxford United#Orlando City Sc#Americans#Montpellier
Sportsnaut

Chasing expectations, White Sox return to face Guardians

A trendy World Series pick entering 2022, the Chicago White Sox begin the second half of the season where they started the season, with the same number in the win and loss columns. While that ostensibly is disappointing for the defending American League Central Division champions, a tear of seven...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy