ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Depop Names Kruti Patel Goyal CEO, Replacing Maria Raga

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4VeD_0gmL4Vzy00
A Depop pop-up store in Selfridges. Courtesy

LONDON — One year after its acquisition by Etsy Inc., fashion resale app Depop is welcoming a new chief executive officer — Kruti Patel Goyal, currently Etsy’s chief product officer.

She will take up her job on Sept. 12, succeeding the longtime CEO Maria Raga. Goyal will relocate to London, where Depop is headquartered.

Etsy said Wednesday that Raga has resigned “to pursue personal ventures,” but will remain with Depop in an advisory capacity until Sept. 30 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Etsy CEO Josh Silverman described Depop as “still early in its growth life cycle. I have no doubt Kruti is the right leader for Depop’s next chapter as we focus on nurturing its passionate community and improving the customer experience. She has guided Etsy through periods of significant transformation, with a proven track record of motivating teams to deliver results and advance our mission.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gmL4Vzy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0gmL4Vzy00

Raga said that after eight years of scaling Depop, which sells vintage and secondhand fashion and is particularly popular with Gen Z consumers, from a small enterprise to part of the Etsy stable, “I’m excited to now pass the baton to someone who can take Depop to the next level.”

According to Etsy, Depop has 26 million users in more than 150 countries, and “keeps millions of items of clothing in rotation.”

Raga said she’s been working with Goyal for the past year, “and I have consistently been impressed by her extraordinary track record and empathetic leadership. I could not have wished for a better successor, and I am confident she will do amazing things for Depop.”

Goyal has held a variety of roles at Etsy over the past 11 years.

As chief product officer of Etsy, a platform for handmade, custom-made and vintage items sold by small, indie businesses, Goyal transformed its development culture, scaled Etsy’s teams and “significantly improved the shopping experience,” the company said.

She previously led Etsy’s seller services, corporate development, international and marketplace integrity teams.

Before joining Etsy, she worked in strategy and business development at Viacom and at Product (RED). She began her career in M&A at Morgan Stanley and at General Atlantic Partners as a growth equity investor in technology businesses.

“At Etsy, we often say that two-sided marketplaces are lightning in a bottle — and this is certainly true of Depop. We believe Depop has fostered one of the most passionate communities in e-commerce, and has only scratched the surface when it comes to reaching its full potential. I’m excited to work with the talented team at Depop as they redefine the future of fashion.”

Etsy has promoted vice president of product management Nick Daniel to chief product officer. Goyal and Daniel will both report to Silverman.

Silverman added that Goyal’s and Daniel’s promotions “reflect our efforts to nurture a deep bench of talent and leadership across our house of brands.”

He added that under Raga’s leadership, “Depop took the world by storm, and defined itself as a beloved, culturally relevant brand. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Depop was founded in 2011, and employs 400 people at its offices in London and Manchester, England; New York; Los Angeles, and Sydney.

As reported, Etsy purchased Depop for $1.6 billion, and the transaction closed at the end of 2021.

Depop — which has a large Gen Z audience, more than 90 percent of active consumers are Gen Z — said last year that it was eager to leverage Etsy’s technology, marketing and product expertise.

The company has said its mission is to build “the most progressive home of fashion” at a time when the secondhand market is booming.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Fine Jewelry Marketplace Finematter to Launch Resale Platform That Gives Royalties to Designers

It’s been just under two years since Finematter, a shopping platform for independent jewelry designers, launched for business in greater Europe. In the course of that time, cofounder and chief executive officer Caroline Chalmer said that her business has amassed a roster of 60 designers with a wait-list of 600 jewelers eager to get on the site. While declining to reveal sales figures, she said that Finematter currently has around 50,000 registered users and logs an average spend of about 10,000 euros.
APPAREL
WWD

CEO Talks: Arena’s Peter Graschi Predicts 34 Percent Revenue Growth in 2022

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Arena is betting on sustainable beachwear collections and increased investment in e-commerce, logistics and marketing to help it outperform competitors, as demand for swimwear bounces back in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Peter Graschi, who took over a year ago as chairman and chief executive officer of the Italian swimwear firm, said the company is aiming for revenues of 130 million euros in 2022, up from 97 million euros last year, as it gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023.More from WWDFendi Couture Fall 2022Looks from the Demi Moore...
BUSINESS
WWD

The Latest Beauty Executive Moves at Lauder, Walgreens and Biologique Recherche

A slew of new appointments are afoot in beauty’s C-suites. After occupying the role for the last six years, Lauren Brindley will step down from being head of beauty and personal care at Walgreens Boots Alliance, at the end of July. The departure is reportedly an amicable one, and Brindley is said to be pursuing an undisclosed external opportunity.
SKIN CARE
WWD

Heidrick & Struggles Names Caroline Pill Partner in Consumer Markets

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Heidrick & Struggles, the global executive search firm, has hired Caroline Pill as a partner within its Consumer Markets Practice. She will serve as the organization’s fashion and beauty expert. Pill’s goal will be to strengthen the brand and visibility of the Consumer Markets Practice while focusing on the global fashion, luxury and beauty industries, the company said.More from WWDCouture Fall 2022 Trend: Draping and VolumeMarques' Almeida RTW Fall 2022Inside the Premiere For 'Anything's Possible' Starring Eva Reign Luis Urbano, regional managing partner of the Consumer Markets Practice, said Pill has “a truly...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patel#Etsy Inc
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Ross Reveals Ambitions for A-Cold-Wall in China

LONDON — A-Cold-Wall, the fashion label founded by Samuel Ross, on Friday unveiled its first stand-alone store in Beijing’s affluent shopping development Taikoo Li Sanlitun as it seeks to become a direct-to-consumer brand in the region. Ross opened the store in partnership with brand-management specialist Power Rich and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motley Fool

Burned by the Housing Market, Americans Are Moving to Europe

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
REAL ESTATE
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian’s CloudFoam Gym Shoes Are Secretly an Amazon Bestseller and 30% Off for Prime Day!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The most comfortable sneaker brand in the world? It’s up for debate. The issue is, there are so many trendy, social media-focused brands coming out that really pique shoppers’ interests with their marketing, but fail to actually deliver. […]
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
WWD

Wardrobe.NYC Releases 09 Stretch Collection

Click here to read the full article. This week, luxury concept label Wardrobe.NYC has released its latest collection of women’s summer knit essentials, titled R09 Stretch. Cofounded by Josh Goot and Christine Centenera in 2017, the collection continues the brand’s ethos of offering minimalist, versatile wardrobe capsules with new formfitting, Italian-made cotton-polyamide-lycra blend knitwear styles. “Knitwear is a foundation to my summer wardrobe and something we wanted to realize in a clear and concise way,” Centenera said in a statement. “I love knitwear because it travels well, it always looks polished, it’s flexible and adaptable, so [it] can be worn on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

Stock-split euphoria has taken hold on Wall Street, with a number of high-profile companies announcing or enacting splits. Two well-known stock-split stocks are screaming buys at their reduced valuations. Meanwhile, another widely held stock-split stock is throwing up a number of warning signs. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet

Tesla's electric vehicle deliveries dropped in the second quarter, but lack of demand wasn't the problem. Over the long term, the Tesla story will extend beyond electric vehicles. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
WWD

Kenya Moore on Her Namesake Hair Care Line and 10 Years on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Click here to read the full article. Kenya Moore is known for many things. She was at one point Miss USA 1993 and then an actress, but currently she’s best-known for being one of the unstoppable “Real Housewives of Atlanta” as well as a businesswoman running her own brand.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of the 'Bullet Train' Berlin Film Premiere Moore currently heads Kenya Moore Hair Care, a line she launched in 2014 after realizing it was difficult to find products that were efficient in keeping her hair strong...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Speaking Volumes

Click here to read the full article. Throughout Paris Couture Week, designers amped up the drama with masterful draping and big volumes. The fall 2022 couture trend sent a message of pure fashion fantasy, seen prominently on the runways at Schiaparelli, where designer Daniel Roseberry debuted styles “steeped in the couture tropes that inspired him as a teen” wrote WWD’s Joelle Diderich. For instance, there was the asymmetric ivory silk taffeta mini-meets-voluminous-maxi dress with grape embroidery and silk black ribbon and vintage pearl embellishments and whirled satin dove gray pouf skirt. “It’s almost a trope to say that Viktor & Rolf play...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Most Remote Luxury Hotels in Europe

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — From isolated islands off the coast of Montenegro to remote parts of Italy, the most insidious meanders of the French Alps to the Portuguese countryside — the most remote hotels in Europe are often also the most luxurious. These far-flung locations may be difficult to reach, but for those seeking exclusive and unusual holidays, they provide tranquil — and beautiful — escapes.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Inside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La Samaritaine Here, WWD explores some of the most secluded five-star hotels in Europe...
TRAVEL
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy