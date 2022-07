The City of Avondale is hosting two public Open House events to share its proposed Drought Preparedness Plan update with the community. The proposed update will include stages and measures to help Avondale respond to factors that may affect our water resource portfolio. Staff from Avondale’s Public Works team will be on hand to provide information about the City’s drought planning and water conservation program, as well as answer questions or discuss concerns about drought impact on Avondale.

