ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Only Murders’: Steve Martin’s ’70s Costume Inspired by ‘SNL’ Character

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzkmU_0gmL4MIf00
“Only Murders in the Building”

[Editor’s note: This story contains spoilers for “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2, Episode 5.]

This week’s episode of “Only Murders in the Building,” titled “The Tell,” is a literal blast to the past. Mabel (Selena Gomez) hosts a party for her new art gallery friends, including possible paramour Alice (Cara Delevingne). But the party soon goes off the rails when Oliver (Martin Short) sees an opportunity to play his favorite 1970s parlor game, Son of Sam. Soon, the audience is transported to a fictional ’70s landscape as only Oliver can envision it.

Though the episode takes place in Mabel’s apartment, it’s an opportunity to highlight Oliver’s past, and how much of it has influenced the present. A more realistic depiction of the ’70s is found during a flashback to Oliver in his younger, poorer days. Though the camera doesn’t pick up exactly how destitute Oliver once was, production designer Patrick Howe wanted to convey the character’s lean years. “It was a lot of us getting linoleum floors, putting multiple layers down, and tearing holes in them,” he said to IndieWire via Zoom. Howe wanted to establish a heavy amount of junk and clutter in the sequence that would emphasize how Oliver has continued to be a pack rat into his old age.

But for both Howe and costume designer Dana Covarrubias, the true joy was in working on Mabel’s party. “Mabel’s apartment [is] kind of a blank canvas, since it’s an unrenovated apartment,” said Howe. “Every time you want to do something in there you’re starting out [with this] empty shell in a construction site.”

It was also an opportunity to create a bevy of new iconic looks. For Covarrubias, the highest honor a costume designer can get is having people cosplay her looks, as was the case in Season 1. With Season 2, the characters are so bonded together that the costumes were often designed to have Mabel, Oliver, and Charles’ (Steve Martin) styles complement each other. “There’s a scene where we had Mabel wearing a blazer that’s really similar to one that you see Charles wearing a lot,” she said.

Because the party is within Oliver’s head there was more leeway for the production team to not have to be as period specific as in the opening with young Oliver. The 1970s party allowed for everyone to garner their own unique individual styles, from Mabel’s disco ball-esque dress to Charles rocking a blue suit that might look familiar to fans of his work on “Saturday Night Live.” “In the script, it said something about Steve wearing something similar to that character he played on SNL, the ‘Wild and Crazy Guys,'” said Covarrubias. “So we researched that and looked back at what he used to wear as th[at] character and did something similar.” The costume designer praised both Martin and Short for being game to dress up, especially since the pair probably wore clothes like that during the 1970s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dn0QQ_0gmL4MIf00
“Only Murders in the Building”

The episode sees Oliver interrogate Alice, ultimately proving that she isn’t the wealthy, Oxford-educated woman she claimed to be. Covarrubias found Alice and Oliver similar, each is a huckster trying to make their way in the world. Because of that, Alice’s fashion had to convey the outer facade she’s built for herself. “She needs to also have a little bit of a vibe of being a boss, so we always have her in a blazer, or something very structured on the top, structured shoulder usually, but then, of course, we made it sexy with no shirt underneath and just her leather pants,” said Covarrubias. “And then we tried to find the ’70s version of that, which we found that really, really cool faux fur top/jacket.”

And with us at the halfway point for the series, might be there be any clues to who this season’s killer is? Though Howe wouldn’t say exactly, he did mention that after the finale some things might have just been hiding in plain sight. “You might have a hunch, but you probably don’t know,” he said.

“Only Murders in the Building” streams every Tuesday on Hulu.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Priscilla Presley Explains Ex-Husband Elvis Presley Was ‘Never’ Racist, Had ‘Black Friends’

Click here to read the full article. Priscilla Presley has addressed some of the alleged history of ex-husband Elvis Presley that was arguably left out of summer blockbuster “Elvis.” The Baz Luhrmann-directed film presents Elvis (Austin Butler) as the embodiment of mid-20th century America, showing him as being deeply moved by the Civil Rights Movement and Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. That goes against a popular narrative that he was racist, something immortalized in Public Enemy’s song “Fight the Power.” In a new interview with “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Priscilla discussed Elvis’ relationships with musicians of color. “Per the movie, [for] a long...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Almost Quit Acting Before Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Due to ‘Racism’ in Casting

Since Daniel Kaluuya’s breakout role in 2018’s “Get Out,” he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and SAG awards, plus been nominated for an Emmy. But Kaluuya now admits that he was on the verge of quitting acting altogether if it had not been for “Get Out” writer-director Jordan Peele. In a new joint interview with Essence, Kaluuya told Peele for the first time that after starring in the 2011 “Fifteen Million Merits” episode of “Black Mirror” he had trouble landing other parts.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Martin Short
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Selena
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Steve Martin and Martin Short Are "Dismayed" by Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders' Emmy Acting Snub

The good news: Only Murders in the Building took home a ton of Emmy nominations, which yay since it's one of the smartest (and definitely the coziest) shows of the year. But while living legends Steve Martin and Martin Short both earned Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominations, their co-star Selena Gomez didn't get nominated for Lead Actress (absurd)—and they aren't thrilled about the snub.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Lsb Editor
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
IndieWire

IndieWire

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy