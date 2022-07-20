ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Soledad O'Brien show makes impression in off-hours time slot

By DAVID BAUDER
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWs0p_0gmL4Ht200
Media-Soledad O'Brien Soledad O'Brien, left, appears with U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on the Hearst Media Production Group-produced program “Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien.” The program averages about 1.08 million viewers each weekend, roughly half the broadcast network panel shows like “Meet the Press” or “This Week” that it was designed to accompany, the Nielsen company said. (Hearst Television via AP) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — You've got to wake up early on a weekend to catch Soledad O'Brien.

Say 4:30 a.m. Saturday in Chicago. Or 5 a.m. on Sunday in New York and Houston. It's 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Washington, D.C. — almost sleep-in territory.

Those are some of the time slots for "Matter of Fact," the news show she anchors that has overcome those hours over seven years to establish itself over in the syndicated market. Produced by Hearst Television, "Matter of Fact" is available in 181 markets covering 95 percent of the country.

“People will find you if you're doing a good job,” O'Brien said, “and they will skip you if you're not doing a good job.”

“Matter of Fact” averages about 1.08 million viewers each weekend, roughly half the audience for broadcast network panel shows like “Meet the Press” or “This Week,” according to Nielsen company, which measures ratings. That's down from a pandemic- and election-aided peak of 1.2 million in 2020, but double what it was at the show's start in 2015.

That's notable given that the program has no consistent time slot all over the country and, in some places, literally airs in the middle of the night.

O'Brien, formerly of CNN, also contributes to HBO's "Real Sports," but most of her time now is spent running her own production company. Her HBO docuseries "Black and Missing" won a Film Independent Spirit Award, and a doc about Rosa Parks recently premiered at the Tribeca film festival.

O'Brien wanted to keep a hand in onscreen television work and, when approached for “Matter of Fact,” met with executive producer Rita Aleman and found that they had similar ideas.

“The mission of the show was always to share voices as diverse as America, slices of life that people should see in order to understand how issues play out across the country,” Aleman said.

Hearst was looking to design a show that included voices not normally heard on network panel shows, where occasionally the same government official will appear on two or three on the same weekend, said Emerson Coleman, Hearst's senior vice president of programming, who developed the show.

There was also a desire to turn down the volume. The inherent conflict of political shows “makes for good TV, but we have a different approach,” Coleman said.

“I found that I was very underwhelmed by the interviews we were getting,” O'Brien said. “People were talking about policy but not really talking about human beings. So we decided to cut out the middle man.”

To a large extent, “Matter of Fact” is a reported show. Reporter Jessica Gomez visited a hospital in Texas' Titus County for a story on rural health care. The show profiled Emmanuel Pratt, a MacArthur Foundation fellow who runs an urban redevelopment agency that uses agriculture and carpentry to spur revivals.

O'Brien refers to the show as a “teaching hospital” of news.

“I don't know that you can go wrong in elevating people who've been doing good work in difficult circumstances and giving them a platform,” she said. “I think we don't do it enough.”

The effort to get closer to communities where “Matter of Fact” is broadcast is reflected in a just-completed project that became more involved as it was ongoing.

Like many news organizations, “Matter of Fact” and the 33-owned Hearst television stations underwent some soul-searching following the George Floyd murder two years ago. They wanted to elevate the concerns of communities that often lacked media attention.

Their idea for a "listening tour" turned into a sprawling, four-part series of programs, each 90-minutes long as shown online and edited down to an hour for television outlets that included the A&E network. The first gave a platform to citizens to talk about bias, the second reflected the opinions of people in the arts and academia. The third, which featured O'Brien's interview with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor about hate speech, illustrated grassroots efforts at improving relations.

The last program, released for the Juneteenth holiday last month, focused on profiling a new generation of activists. Among those featured were Tarana Burke of the #MeToo movement, Parkland school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez and gymnast Simone Biles.

“It's easy to go through the history books and just say, ‘Oh, here’s people everybody knows already,'” O'Brien said. “It was also very important to find people working in a modern-day context, so it wasn't just a historic look back at civil rights in the 1960s.”

Besides television and online, including weekly “Matter of Fact” episodes, material gathered from the “listening tour” was used in Hearst magazines like Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Good Housekeeping and Oprah.

So it's not primarily insomniacs who see the work.

Hearst executives are always on the lookout for upgrades, television stations that might want to present “Matter of Fact” more in the light of day. O'Brien lets the “suits” worry about that.

“I wouldn't call them pretty lousy time slots because we have viewers there,” she said. “We would call them challenges that we would love to overcome.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
Houston, TX
Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
State
Texas State
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Soledad O'brien
Daily Mail

Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest

Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearst Television#Cnn#Hbo
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Spot Familiar Contestant on Show

While Jeopardy! viewers are usually busy trying to figure out the show’s trivia questions; it was a contestant on the Wednesday, July 20 episode that had fans racking their brains. The contestant in question was Alfred Guy, a professor at Yale University, who some viewers thought looked familiar. And...
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82

Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

Fall TV 2022: See Every Premiere Date

Fall is quickly approaching, and it’s near time for pumpkin spice lattes and new TV. CBS, ABC, NBC, the CW, and Fox have all released their schedule for Fall 2022 TV dates and debuts. The CW’s “DC ‘s Stargirl” is returning for season 3 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday,...
TV SERIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix from last week

The best of the best series Netflix Always the one that's hearing about TV shows and series to check out on Netflix instead of being the one to suggest them? Want to reverse those roles? You've come to the right place. Check out which have been the most picked series on Netflix over the past week starting July 11:10, "Alone: Season 8" Neflix Hours watched: 15,590,0009. "Boo, Bitch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 20,610,0008. "Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 21,180,0007. "The Umbrella Academy: Season 3" Hours watched: 27,250,0006. "Stranger Things" Netflix Hours watched: 31,540,0005. "Stranger Things 3" Netflix Hours watched: 33,050,0004. "Stranger Things 2" Netflix Hours watched: 33,790,0003. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 38,200,0002. "Resident Evil: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 72,670,000  1. "Stranger Things 4" Netflix Hours watched: 102,330,00011
TV SERIES
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy