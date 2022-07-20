ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

World Golf Hall of Fame moving from St. Augustine at the end of 2023

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
The World Golf Hall of Fame will be moving out of St. Augustine and back to where it was originally founded nearly 40 years ago in North Carolina.

The United States Golf Association said in a news release on Wednesday that it will “create a new visitor experience at the USGA’s Golf House Pinehurst campus, opening in 2024.”

The World Golf Hall of Fame’s St. Augustine location will close in late 2023 at the conclusion of its long-term lease of the property, the USGA said.

The World Golf Hall of Fame was founded in Pinehurst, North Carolina, in 1974 and was operated by the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club’s management company until 1983, when ownership was transferred to the PGA of America. It moved in 1998 to its current facility in St. Augustine.

“The Hall of Fame has the utmost appreciation for the support it has received from the state of Florida – as well as the Northeast Florida community – over the past two-plus decades,” Greg McLaughlin, CEO, World Golf Hall of Fame, said in the release. “While the Hall of Fame is looking forward to this exciting new opportunity at Golf House Pinehurst, we will reflect fondly on the memories created across nearly 25 years in St. Augustine.”

“I’m confident today’s announcement and alignment with the USGA will further cement the long-term relevance and viability of the World Golf Hall of Fame, all while continuing to honor golf’s most storied individuals and artifacts,” Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA TOUR and chairman, World Golf Foundation, said in the release. “Both organizations are committed to prioritizing the preservation of golf history, which will serve fans well in the years to come.”

The PGA TOUR’s headquarters is also in St. Johns County in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach.

The North Carolina General Assembly recently awarded the USGA $7 million toward the World Golf Hall of Fame project in Pinehurst, the release said.

The USGA will be responsible for day-to-day operations, management and artifact preservation related to the World Golf Hall of Fame displays while the World Golf Hall of Fame will continue to operate as an independent organization as part of the World Golf Foundation.

Action News Jax is reaching out to local leaders to find out future plans for the site, which is located off International Golf Parkway near Interstate 95.

