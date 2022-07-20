ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worker Praised for Quitting Job Over $1 Salary Gap: 'They've Lied'

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
"Hold these places accountable," one said, and fellow Reddit users, in solidarity, shared their own stories of bad...

Idonnafingcare
3d ago

You did the right thing, a commitment for pay by an employer is a sacred trust, they didn't honor their commitment to you. I totally get it, I'm a business owner and I would never do that to one of my employees.

7
Guest
3d ago

Oh my gosh, give me a break people make mistakes legally they have to fix it, I hope all your future employers read this because you shouldn’t work for anybody

3
Newsweek

