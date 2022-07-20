Grains, Livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 5.25 cents at $8.1350 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 12.50 cent at $5.8025 a bushel; Sep. oats was up .50 cent at $4.7875 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans lost 29.50 cents at 14.26 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down .10 cent at $1.3592 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.37 cents at $1.7790 a pound; Aug. lean hogs gained 1.97 cents at $1.1657 a pound.

