Gavin Rossdale Shared a Rare Photo of All 4 Kids — His 3 Sons With Gwen Stefani & Daughter Daisy

 3 days ago
Gavin Rossdale usually keeps his social media pages focused on his music career, but he delighted his followers on Tuesday with a rare look at his four kids. Daisy Lowe, 33, his daughter from a previous relationship, and his three sons from his former marriage to Gwen Stefani, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, all huddled around their very happy father.

Rossdale is at the center of the photo looking straight at the camera while his lookalike oldest son, Kingston, sweetly draped his arm around his dad. Zuma, sporting some very stylish glasses, is in the background while Daisy and the adorable Apollo sit on the other side of the Bush frontman. He wrote an emotional caption to go along with the snapshot since he doesn’t often get to have all four of his children in the same room together. “Welcome to my world. the best few weeks at home with my better versions of me,” he wrote. “oh the joy they bring .and yes there’s chewy bottom left. and our super hero apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized.”

The singer revealed that the reason he continued to put out new music with his band was that he wanted to make his children proud. “I don’t want them to play my records to their friends and say, ‘What happened to my dad?'” he told People. “I want them to be like, ‘My dad’s on fire.’ They inspire me because I want them to like what I do. They inspire me to be better.” He’s also thrilled that Kingston has shown an interest in music — and he’s getting quite an education with Rossdale as his dad and Blake Shelton as his stepdad.

Daisy currently lives in London, so he doesn’t get to see her as often as his three sons, but Rossdale loves watching them grow up and explore their interests. “Basically all three boys, all my kids, they’re just better versions of me,” he gushed. “I gave them my strengths.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

