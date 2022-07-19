ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Northeast Times
NorthEast Times
NorthEast Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan DiVergilis, a Somerton resident and Archbishop Wood graduate, was named to the dean’s list at Ursinus College. DiVergilis (class of 2024) is a media and communication studies major, and a defensive...

NorthEast Times

A day for veterans

State Rep. Joe Hohenstein held a veterans appreciation barbecue on Sunday at Bridesburg Recreation Center. City Councilmen David Oh and Mike Driscoll were also on hand. Joe Coyne, of Evryman Jack, entertained the crowd and performed the national anthem, with the colors presented by William D. Oxley American Legion Post 133 and Frankford High School Jr. ROTC.
NorthEast Times

Around Town

The Catholic League Board of Governors has voted to accept Nazareth Academy as its newest member, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Nazareth is grateful to principal James Meredith for his leadership and guidance on a thorough presentation to the board and to athletic director Dan Bradley for his work during the application process.
NorthEast Times

Hubert’s Ovington on the move to JMU

After a busy school year, Olivia Ovington could be relaxing. Instead, she’s working even harder. Ovington is a recent graduate of St. Hubert High School, and during her days as a Bambie, she stayed quite busy. The Torresdale resident played lacrosse and soccer in high school, and was also...
NorthEast Times

Letters to the Editor

Leadership is defined as the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal. That common goal could be having a safe and crime-free city. It’s pretty obvious to me that we are lacking leadership in the city of Philadelphia when it comes to political policy. This glaring lack of leadership hasn’t just suddenly occurred, it has been present and festering for a very long time. We worry about it and talk about it and in some cases, political people whisper about it. After the horrible scene on the Parkway on July 4 and subsequent press briefing by the police commissioner, in reference to two of our police officers being shot, the mayor stepped out of the shadows and stopped the whispering and verified in front of everyone that it is true – there is no leadership. In a completely unprofessional dialogue, he told us all that he hates his job and can’t wait until he is no longer in it. Not exactly what confused, frightened and frustrated residents want to hear from their leader. We cannot move forward with a defeatist, inappropriate statement like that at a most critical time in our city’s history when residents are desperately seeking answers to the gun violence that is plaguing our city.
NorthEast Times

Community Calendar (July 14-21)

Dear Readers: Email listings to news@northeasttimes.com. Current Events with Chuck 10:30 a.m. KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. Chuck Feldman leads a discussion-oriented class focusing on local, national and international issues, with an emphasis on politics. Free. Family Fun – Nature Activities by the River – Pleasant Hill Park Sponsored by Riverfront...
NorthEast Times

Painting for a good cause

Saturday was paint day at the Tacony LAB Community Art Center, with volunteers helping paint a mural for the new Veterans Village. Barb Baur, coordinator at Tacony Lab, 6918 Torresdale Ave., invited veterans, their families and others to paint the artwork on cloth panels for installation outside Veterans Village, a corner property at 5127 Duffield St. in Frankford.
NorthEast Times

Great first year at We Rock the Spectrum

Owner Kelly McAllister opened We Rock the Spectrum – Northeast Philadelphia on July 10, 2021. On Sunday – July 10, 2022 – McAllister welcomed children and families for a one-year anniversary celebration that included character appearances, resource vendors, face painting, a balloon drop, an ice cream truck and playtime.
NorthEast Times

Dr. Oz makes campaign stop at Cannstatter’s

The Republican City Committee held a “Great American Family BBQ” on Saturday at Cannstatter’s, with Dr. Mehmet Oz among those in attendance. Oz won the seven-way GOP primary for Senate by just 940 votes over runner-up Dave McCormick, with Philadelphia giving him a winning margin of more than 3,600.
NorthEast Times

Open for business

Local businessman Keith Xiao last week hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Golden Nails & Spa, 7305 Frankford Ave. Joining Xiao were City Councilman Mike Driscoll, Mayfair Business Improvement District executive director Donny Smith and Pat Gallagher, a candidate in the 173rd Legislative District race. The large...
NorthEast Times

Awards for 2 at Self Help reception

Self Help Movement last week held its annual reception, honoring state Sen. Tina Tartaglione and recently retired director of intake and community relations Carmelo Benjamin. The June 22 event took place at Knowlton Mansion and featured dinner, music, raffles and a silent auction. Bob Dellavella is CEO of Self Help,...
NorthEast Times

Budding entrepreneurs

Presentation BVM fifth-graders read the book, The Lemonade War, with a goal of starting and running a company. They were assigned jobs: market analysis, executive summary, marketing strategy, accounting, sales and operations and worked in small groups to get their business up and running. The students learned technical skills during...
NorthEast Times

Novelist soon to publish latest crime thriller

Growing up in the Northeast, Chris Bauer has always had a fascination with Mummers on New Year’s Day. He’s a big fan of the celebrations, the costumes, the camaraderie and, of course, the chaos. It’s the purpose behind his new crime thriller novel 2 Street, which is set to hit bookshelves on Oct. 18.
NorthEast Times

Honoring World War II vet Roland Scarinci

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle last week presented 99-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Roland Scarinci with a House proclamation to recognize his efforts in the service of others during the pandemic. Scarinci, who lives on Benson Street in Rhawnhurst, received the proclamation during a visit to Boyle’s office at 8572 Bustleton...
NorthEast Times

Improvements coming to McIlwain Playground

City Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez was at Joseph C. McIlwain Playground, 5200 Penn St., on Monday to celebrate a $487,957 project of upgrades and renovations. Sanchez was joined by Aparna Palantino, deputy commissioner of the city Department of Parks and Recreation. Palantino said McIlwain was “in dire need of improvement.”...
NorthEast Times

Victim ID’d in Bleigh Avenue murder

The police Homicide Division continues to investigate a murder early Monday on the 4500 block of Bleigh Ave. At 1:17 a.m., 15th Police District officers responded to a call for a person with a gun and a shooting victim. They found a man in the rear driveway with gunshot wounds to the head and right leg.
NorthEast Times

Properly disposing of American flags

Plastic bags full of damaged and distressed American flags were burned in a dignified manner during a flag-retirement ceremony on Saturday afternoon at the American Legion Charles P. McMenamy Post, 8041 Frankford Ave. McMenamy and William D. Oxley Post 133, 4637 Decatur St. (at Torresdale Avenue), teamed up for the...
NorthEast Times

Op-Ed: I want to go home. I want my brother

I see Adam, a 10-year-old stranger, in a random apartment building on the Parkway. His head rests in his hands, his feet shake, and his voice whimpers. As an unsettling bombardment of fireworks and gunshots fire 50 feet away from us, I walk up to him, and he looks up to me. The words barely tumble out of his mouth, the shock still placed on his young shoulders as he says to me, a near stranger, “I want to go home. I want my brother.”
NorthEast Times

Music and more in Mayfair

The second Mayfair Business Improvement District Third Thursday Night Market took place last week at Frankford and Cottman avenues. Ryan Avenue was blocked off to car traffic to make room for a variety of vendors and live music from Full Grown Men. Future Thursday night markets, all from 5-9 p.m.,...
NorthEast Times

