Leadership is defined as the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal. That common goal could be having a safe and crime-free city. It’s pretty obvious to me that we are lacking leadership in the city of Philadelphia when it comes to political policy. This glaring lack of leadership hasn’t just suddenly occurred, it has been present and festering for a very long time. We worry about it and talk about it and in some cases, political people whisper about it. After the horrible scene on the Parkway on July 4 and subsequent press briefing by the police commissioner, in reference to two of our police officers being shot, the mayor stepped out of the shadows and stopped the whispering and verified in front of everyone that it is true – there is no leadership. In a completely unprofessional dialogue, he told us all that he hates his job and can’t wait until he is no longer in it. Not exactly what confused, frightened and frustrated residents want to hear from their leader. We cannot move forward with a defeatist, inappropriate statement like that at a most critical time in our city’s history when residents are desperately seeking answers to the gun violence that is plaguing our city.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO