NEW ROCHELLE, NY (July 21, 2022) — I spent the last four days at the New Rochelle City Courthouse reporting on the Michael Vaccaro Trial. This after 17 months of reporting almost exclusively on the incidents on February 15, 2021, that resulted in the immediate arrest of Malik Fogg and the arraignment more than four months later of Michael Vaccaro. I wrote a lot about it, more than anyone by far, broke stories at every turn, obtained records and, most importantly, obtained and published the infamous cell phone video.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO