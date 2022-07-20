ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Who are the richest people in PA? Here’s a look at the Keystone State’s 17 billionaires

By Matt Hymowitz
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1g3t_0gmL1V6b00
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is one of the wealthiest people in Pennsylvania and made Forbes’ annual ranking of billionaires. Alex Brandon AP

Pennsylvania’s richest people made their fortunes in different ways: food, drink, sports, finances and more.

Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s billionaires lists 2,668 people with a collective worth of $12.7 trillion in 2022.

America has the most representatives on that list, with 735 billionaires, including the top-ranked individual, Elon Musk.

Here’s a closer look at the Keystone State’s 17 billionaires, according to Forbes’ rankings as of July 19.

1. Jeff Yass

Yass, the richest person in Pennsylvania, drew attention this spring for spending at least $18 million on the primary elections. He usually backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools.

Yass co-founded Susquehanna International Group, which Forbes calls one of the largest trading firms on Wall Street.

  • Forbes list ranking: 155
  • Net worth: $12 billion
  • Age: 64
  • Residence: Haverford

2. Michael Rubin

Rubin is the founder and CEO of Fanatics, a digital sports platform that offers merchandise, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and other products.

He previously started GSI Commerce, which he sold to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011, Forbes said.

  • Forbes list ranking: 258
  • Net worth: $8 billion
  • Age: 49
  • Residence: Bryn Mawr

3. Victoria Mars

She and her three sisters are heirs to the family candy and pet food company, Mars Inc., which makes M&Ms, Milky Way and Skittles.

  • Forbes list ranking: 269
  • Net worth: $7.8 billion
  • Age: 65
  • Residence: Philadelphia

4. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone

She is the largest shareholder in Campbell Soup. Her grandfather, John Dorrance, invented condensed soup in 1897.

  • Forbes list ranking: 722
  • Net worth: $3.9 billion
  • Age: 72
  • Residence: Coatesville

5. Thomas Hagen

Hagen is chairman of the publicly traded insurance company Erie Indemnity and has been a part of it for more than 50 years. The company was co-founded by his father-in-law.

  • Forbes list ranking: 795
  • Net worth: $3.6 billion
  • Age: 86
  • Residence: Erie

6. Jeffrey Lurie

Lurie owns the Philadelphia Eagles. He took out a $185 million loan in 1994 to buy the team, which is now worth more than $3 billion.

  • Forbes list ranking: 829
  • Net worth: $3.5 billion
  • Age: 70
  • Residence: Wynnewood

7. John Middleton

Middleton is principal owner of the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2007, he sold his family’s tobacco business to Philip Morris parent Altria for $2.9 billion.

  • Forbes list ranking: 855
  • Net worth: $3.4 billion
  • Age: 67
  • Residence: Bryn Mawr

8. Thomas Tull

Tull, a film financier, founded production company Legendary Entertainment, which he sold for $3.5 billion.

His holding company, Tulco, has investments in health care apparel company Figs and insurance broker Acrisure (which recently acquired the naming rights to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium). Tull is also a minority owner of the Steelers.

  • Forbes list ranking: 1,459
  • Net worth: $2 billion
  • Age: 52
  • Residence: Pittsburgh

9. Edward Stack

Stack is executive chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods. His father founded the company in 1948.

  • Forbes list ranking: 1,881
  • Net worth: $1.5 billion
  • Age: 67
  • Residence: Sewickley

10. David Paul

Paul is founder and executive chairman of Globus Medical, a manufacturer of medical devices.

  • Forbes list ranking: 1,887
  • Net worth: $1.5 billion
  • Age: 55
  • Residence: Audubon

11. Brian Roberts

Roberts is chairman and CEO of Comcast. His father founded the company.

  • Forbes list ranking: 1,913
  • Net worth: $1.5 billion
  • Age: 63
  • Residence: Philadelphia

12. Maggie Hardy Knox

Knox owns 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, both of which she took over from her father.

  • Forbes list ranking: 1,998
  • Net worth: $1.4 billion
  • Age: 56
  • Residence: Belle Vernon

13. Alfred West Jr.

West is executive chairman of financial services firm SEI, which he founded in 1968.

  • Forbes list ranking: 2,134
  • Net worth: $1.3 billion
  • Age: 79
  • Residence: Paoli

14. Jared Isaacman

The youngest person on the list, Isaacman is founder and CEO of Shift4, a payment processing firm he started when he was 16.

He later founded Draken International, which trains pilots for the military, and sold it for nine figures.

  • Forbes list ranking: 2,242
  • Net worth: $1.2 billion
  • Age: 39
  • Residence: Easton

15. Richard Yuengling Jr.

He is the fifth-generation owner of the brewer that bears his family’s name. He bought out his father in 1985.

  • Forbes list ranking: 2,364
  • Net worth: $1.1 billion
  • Age: 79
  • Residence: Pottsville

16. Richard Hayne

Hayne is chairman and CEO of Urban Outfitters. He co-founded the company in 1970.

  • Forbes list ranking: 2,422
  • Net worth: $1.1 billion
  • Age: 74
  • Residence: Philadelphia

17. Alan Miller & family

Miller is the founder and executive chairman of Universal Health Services. His son Marc replaced him as CEO in 2021.

  • Forbes list ranking: 2,430
  • Net worth: $1.1 billion
  • Age: 84
  • Residence: Lower Merion

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Haverford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Coatesville, PA
City
Wynnewood, PA
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Paoli, PA
City
Belle Vernon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS
Dayana Sabatin

States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022

The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cerees Moretti

Common-Law Marriages In Pennsylvania Still Exist

Legislation had banned the contracting of new common-law marriages (CLM) in Pennsylvania after January 1, 2005. For the text of the statute abolishing common law marriage, see 23 Pa. Cons. Stat. Ann. § 1103. Any common-law marriages prior to this date were grandfathered in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Fanatics#Gsi Commerce#Victoria Mars She#Mars Inc
Kristen Walters

Popular store chain plans to open dozens of new locations in Pennsylvania

A popular convenience store and gas station chain has announced plans to open dozens of new store locations across Pennsylvania. Wawa has been a community staple in eastern Pennsylvania for a very long time. In fact, the first Wawa location opened in 1803 as an Iron Foundry. Over the course of several hundred years, the company evolved into the one-stop food and fuel shop we all know and love today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania's Most Scenic Backroads

Adventure awaits along Pennsylvania's most scenic roads. Roll down the windows, let the wind rustle your hair, and take in all the natural beauty on these 6 backroad drives. You'll be able to explore glistening lakes, rolling hills, and lush forests all from the comfort of your car. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best backroads in PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Pet Food
News Break
Politics
Centre Daily Times

State College adjusts its mask policy for the new school year. Here’s what to know

State College Area School District is updating its health and safety plan to ease COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year. Under the new plan unveiled at the Monday night board meeting, masking will not be required, regardless of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level. That’s in contrast to the 2021-22 school year, during which masks were required indoors districtwide through March. The plan also required masks indoors if the county moved into the CDC’s high level, which happened briefly in late May.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
2K+
Followers
175
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy