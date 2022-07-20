Who are the richest people in PA? Here’s a look at the Keystone State’s 17 billionaires

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is one of the wealthiest people in Pennsylvania and made Forbes’ annual ranking of billionaires. Alex Brandon AP

Pennsylvania’s richest people made their fortunes in different ways: food, drink, sports, finances and more.

Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s billionaires lists 2,668 people with a collective worth of $12.7 trillion in 2022.

America has the most representatives on that list, with 735 billionaires, including the top-ranked individual, Elon Musk.

Here’s a closer look at the Keystone State’s 17 billionaires, according to Forbes’ rankings as of July 19.

1. Jeff Yass

Yass, the richest person in Pennsylvania, drew attention this spring for spending at least $18 million on the primary elections. He usually backs candidates who support alternatives to public schools.

Yass co-founded Susquehanna International Group, which Forbes calls one of the largest trading firms on Wall Street.

Forbes list ranking: 155

Net worth: $12 billion

Age: 64

Residence: Haverford

2. Michael Rubin

Rubin is the founder and CEO of Fanatics, a digital sports platform that offers merchandise, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and other products.

He previously started GSI Commerce, which he sold to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011, Forbes said.

Forbes list ranking: 258

Net worth: $8 billion

Age: 49

Residence: Bryn Mawr

3. Victoria Mars

She and her three sisters are heirs to the family candy and pet food company, Mars Inc., which makes M&Ms, Milky Way and Skittles.

Forbes list ranking: 269

Net worth: $7.8 billion

Age: 65

Residence: Philadelphia

4. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone

She is the largest shareholder in Campbell Soup. Her grandfather, John Dorrance, invented condensed soup in 1897.

Forbes list ranking: 722

Net worth: $3.9 billion

Age: 72

Residence: Coatesville

5. Thomas Hagen

Hagen is chairman of the publicly traded insurance company Erie Indemnity and has been a part of it for more than 50 years. The company was co-founded by his father-in-law.

Forbes list ranking: 795

Net worth: $3.6 billion

Age: 86

Residence: Erie

6. Jeffrey Lurie

Lurie owns the Philadelphia Eagles. He took out a $185 million loan in 1994 to buy the team, which is now worth more than $3 billion.

Forbes list ranking: 829

Net worth: $3.5 billion

Age: 70

Residence: Wynnewood

7. John Middleton

Middleton is principal owner of the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2007, he sold his family’s tobacco business to Philip Morris parent Altria for $2.9 billion.

Forbes list ranking: 855

Net worth: $3.4 billion

Age: 67

Residence: Bryn Mawr

8. Thomas Tull

Tull, a film financier, founded production company Legendary Entertainment, which he sold for $3.5 billion.

His holding company, Tulco, has investments in health care apparel company Figs and insurance broker Acrisure (which recently acquired the naming rights to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium). Tull is also a minority owner of the Steelers.

Forbes list ranking: 1,459

Net worth: $2 billion

Age: 52

Residence: Pittsburgh

9. Edward Stack

Stack is executive chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods. His father founded the company in 1948.

Forbes list ranking: 1,881

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Age: 67

Residence: Sewickley

10. David Paul

Paul is founder and executive chairman of Globus Medical, a manufacturer of medical devices.

Forbes list ranking: 1,887

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Age: 55

Residence: Audubon

11. Brian Roberts

Roberts is chairman and CEO of Comcast. His father founded the company.

Forbes list ranking: 1,913

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Age: 63

Residence: Philadelphia

12. Maggie Hardy Knox

Knox owns 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, both of which she took over from her father.

Forbes list ranking: 1,998

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Age: 56

Residence: Belle Vernon

13. Alfred West Jr.

West is executive chairman of financial services firm SEI, which he founded in 1968.

Forbes list ranking: 2,134

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Age: 79

Residence: Paoli

14. Jared Isaacman

The youngest person on the list, Isaacman is founder and CEO of Shift4, a payment processing firm he started when he was 16.

He later founded Draken International, which trains pilots for the military, and sold it for nine figures.

Forbes list ranking: 2,242

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Age: 39

Residence: Easton

15. Richard Yuengling Jr.

He is the fifth-generation owner of the brewer that bears his family’s name. He bought out his father in 1985.

Forbes list ranking: 2,364

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Age: 79

Residence: Pottsville

16. Richard Hayne

Hayne is chairman and CEO of Urban Outfitters. He co-founded the company in 1970.

Forbes list ranking: 2,422

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Age: 74

Residence: Philadelphia

17. Alan Miller & family

Miller is the founder and executive chairman of Universal Health Services. His son Marc replaced him as CEO in 2021.