Abilene, TX

Firefighters called to Abilene Police Department days after flooding

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters were called to the Abilene Police Department Wednesday morning, just days after the building flooded.

A fire alarm was sounded at the police department in the old KMart building on S. 1st Street just after 9:00 a.m.

Scanner traffic indicated there may have been some smoke in one of the break rooms, but police confirmed that there was no smoke or fire found inside the building.

They believe that all of the cleaning, drying, and dehumidifying efforts after a flood due to a broken fire suppression system Monday caused the fire alarm.

After Monday’s flood, APD’s dispatch center had to relocate to City Hall and other offices and rooms will remain unusable for the foreseeable future.

No further information has been released.

