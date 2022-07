At San Diego Comic-Con, AMC has released a new trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead. The six-episode anthology series is slated to arrive on August 14. During the panel to discuss the new show, the members of the cast joined Tales of the Walking Dead creator Scott M. Gimple shared some details about what to expect from the anthology. Gimple explained that the show was inspired by fan questions about the flagship series' universe, and that the show will more often than not emphasize new details or aspects of what living in this zombie apocalypse is really like for different types of people. Check out the trailer below, and see for yourself.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO