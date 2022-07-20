ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water main break traps motorists in Hollywood Hills, closes 101 Freeway ramp

By Itzel Luna
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
Firefighters use a ladder to rescue two motorists atop their submerged car early Wednesday after a water main broke in Hollywood. (OnScene.TV)

A water main break that caused heavy flooding in the Hollywood Hills stranded two motorists atop their submerged car early Wednesday and closed an offramp of the 101 Freeway, authorities said.

The break was reported in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange said.

Emergency crews rescued two people who were sitting atop their submerged vehicle for over an hour, CBS News reported. Video from the scene showed only the rooftop of the car above the floodwaters.

The Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team was called to help with rescue efforts, and crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power also were dispatched.

“Our firefighters that have search-and-rescue specialty, including Swift Water Rescue, [and] were able to assist from their location,” Prange said.

By 8 a.m., the scene had been cleared, Prange said, but the flooding forced the closure of the Highland Avenue offramp of the northbound 101 Freeway.

The ramp was expected to remain closed through at least 10 a.m. California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson said.

Drivers were encouraged to stay away from the area and seek alternative routes.

