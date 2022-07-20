ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘It’s already happening’: MSU researcher says climate change will trigger unprecedented droughts

By Matt Jaworowski
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148n3U_0gmKzpX900
Drought is causing critical water shortages in the American west and could have a major impact on California’s ability to keep growing food. (Nexstar) Read More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new study conducted by researchers at Michigan State University estimate the warming climate will trigger an unprecedented stretch of drought over the next 30 years.

Yadu Pokhrel, an associate professor with MSU’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, was one of the leading researchers on the project. The study was published last month in the scientific journal “Nature Communications.” He says it follows the basics of science.

“Rainfall or precipitation is going to reduce and temperatures are going up, for sure. There is a consistent trend historically and the projections show that temperatures will rise continuously,” Pokhrel told News 8. “With higher temperatures, more water will be lost as evaporation. That will lead to less water available on land, in rivers, lakes, groundwater, aquifers and so on.”

Pokhrel and his team used global climate models dating back to 1865 and forecasts through the year 2100. From there, the team broke down each climate variable, including factors like temperature, precipitation and humidity.

“We did this historical simulation and set the baseline. We know what was really unprecedented in every global region,” Pokhrel said. “And then we do future projections with 20 different models. We generated 2 million different combinations.”

Those simulations include an additional layer of projection: How much can the world cut its carbon emissions?

“We ran the simulations under two different scenarios,” Pokhrel told News 8. “One is very low emission. Basically, we put very strict climate mitigation measures (in place) and then emissions are reduced over time. The other is the top of the envelope. We continue doing everything business as usual like we do today, so emissions are going to continue and temperatures are going to rise at the fastest rate among all of these projections.”

The places that will be hit hardest by drought? Southwestern South America, Mediterranean Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. In those places, it’s already too late to take substantive action to prevent drought.

“Regardless of what we do, these unprecedented droughts are likely to happen. … We have already passed a threshold where there are significant steps in climate change. Even if we start reducing emissions today, we cannot help much,” Pokhrel said. “But in some other regions, if we take the low emissions pathway, we can substantially delay these kinds of droughts in time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3wpO_0gmKzpX900
According to the National Parks Service, Lake Mead’s surface elevation has dropped 143 feet since 2000, losing approximately 62% of its water volume. (KLAS file)

Pokhrel says we are already seeing signs of these droughts growing in intensity.

The three dams that service the city of Monterrey, Mexico — home to more than 5 million people — are nearly dry. Authorities have forced people to restrict water use to just six hours per day while the city bakes with temperatures often cracking 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cities in Arizona are implementing contingency plans on how to handle drought conditions that haven’t been seen in centuries. The Colorado River is so low that state officials in Colorado have been told to implement water restrictions or prepare for federal intervention.

Lake Mead, a popular recreational spot on the Arizona-Nevada border, is at its lowest level in more than 60 years. According to the National Parks Service, Lake Mead’s surface elevation has dropped 143 feet since 2000, losing about 62% of its water volume.

“California has been in a drought for more than a decade, almost two decades, like most of the southwestern U.S.,” Pokhrel said. “I think it is important for all of us to start thinking about saving water.”

Though Michigan is tucked neatly between four of the five Great Lakes, it doesn’t mean the state is out of the woods. While Michigan’s cities have large enough water sources, places further inland could see trouble, especially farmers and people who rely on consistent rainfall for crops.

“Farmers rely on rainfall, particularly the rain-fed agriculture,” Pokhrel said. “If there’s (less) rain and the river systems start depleting, groundwater levels go down over time. Then, there’s going to be a direct impact on farmers. That has already been seen in many parts of the U.S. and Michigan is no exception, even though we have a lot of water around.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

How Far Away Is That Storm?

Friday evening in Grand Rapids, you could see scattered cumulonimbus clouds on the northern horizon. I took the picture above from Dunneback’s Farm Market in Alpine Township. This is looking NNW and I zoomed in as far as I could with my phone camera. There were two other anvil-shaped cumulonimbus clouds to the right of this cloud.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Great Lakes cruises bring passengers, revenue to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mi. — West Michigan welcomes tens of thousands of visitors from around the world every summer and many of them travel by cruise ship. Cruise the Great Lakes expects about 150,000 visitors into ports around the Midwest and Canada in 2022. There are 4 cruise lines serving Great Lakes ports, generating more than $120 million this season. One of those ports is Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Thursday thunderstorms cause isolated damage across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thunderstorms swept across West Michigan Thursday evening, bringing downed trees and wires to parts of Ottawa County and Kent County. The storms rolled across the region between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., producing wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Small hail between the size of a pea and a dime were also reported. Heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. While the storms were strong, they were not listed as being severe.
KENT COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Woman’s Final Wish – Have Ashes Spread at Popular Michigan Eatery

If you ever drive down South Division Avenue, you have seen the restaurant that Tommy Brann has worked so hard to operate. Tommy has been at the restaurant day and night for over 50 years. It is not uncommon to see him doing whatever job needs to be done at Brann's Sizzling Steaks & Sports Grille -- from clearing off tables, sweeping floors, running food from the kitchen, or even cleaning the bathrooms. Tommy gives his all each and every day for his restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Climate Science#Climate Change Mitigation#Surface Water#Weather
lansingcitypulse.com

Five dank news nuggets from across Michigan

Nowadays, there’s simply too much cannabis news in Michigan for me to keep track of it all in one column every week. So, to help keep local stoners informed, here’s another installment of “Seeds and Stems” — an assortment of cannabis products and news from the last month that I’ve personally plucked from the grinder and rolled up just for your consumption. Enjoy.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
bigrapidsnews.com

Local hunter works to keep coyote population in check

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — The sound of distant howls carrying across a night breeze, a lack of pheasants and other birds, and dead livestock and pets are familiar sights and sounds for Michiganders who have dealt with the effects of a growing coyote population up close and personally.
MECOSTA, MI
WLNS

Grand Rapids fingerprint practice declared unconstitutional

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The practice of fingerprinting people without probable cause or a warrant is unconstitutional, the Michigan Supreme Court said Friday. The court unanimously said Grand Rapids police violated the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure. “The fingerprinting of each of the plaintiffs in these cases constituted a physical trespass […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

NTSB: Pilot of crashed airplane was not instrument-rated

DETROIT (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that the pilot of a small plane that crashed in western Michigan in poor weather, killing himself and a passenger, did not hold an instrument rating to fly in such conditions. The single-engine plane Cessna crashed July 15 in...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
theportlandbeacon.com

Mutant White Tailed Squirrels Spotted in Portland

Strange squirrels with white tails have been cropping up across Portland. From the cemetery on Bridge Street to the River Trail, locals have reported spotting the odd looking critters. Despite their strange appearance there is no cause for alarm. Fox squirrels, which are the most wide spread species in Michigan...
PORTLAND, MI
WOOD

Head to the lakeshore for the Holland Farmers Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re exploring one of West Michigan’s favorite lakeshore locations, Holland, as a part of our Destin8tion West series. No visit to Holland would be complete without a trip to the Holland Farmers Market! It’s peak season right now for them and they have over 75 local farmers and vendors, a food court, street performers and kids activities!
HOLLAND, MI
iheart.com

Whitmer signs record $75.5 billion state budget

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law a record state budget. "It is a budget that we can all be proud of," Whitmer said. The budget was the product of months of negotiations between her administration and the top Republicans in the state legislature. The $75.5...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy