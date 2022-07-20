Teen killed in Ionia Co. off-road vehicle crash

(File: Getty)

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says that a teen was killed in an off-road crash Tuesday.

Around 5:06 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene of a rollover Off Road Vehicle/UTC accident on Hock Road., north of West Long Lake Road in Otisco Township.

Officials found a 17-year-old from Greenville and an 18-year-old from Belding in the overturned

UTV.

The 17-year-old driver of the UTV was pronounced dead, and the 18-year-old was transported to United Memorial Hospital in Greenville with non-life threatening injuries.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a helmet or protective gear, officials said.

Speed and reckless operation were believed to be at play in the crash, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Belding Fire Department, Life Ambulance and Reed & Hoppes Towing.