South Mississippi teen takes Dancer of the Year crown

Tracking strong t-storms early today. Here's a quick early Friday update. A Heat Advisory is in effect today for South Mississippi. The heat index will be upwards of 104° to 111°. Stay hydrated and cool. It will be hot and very humid today. Highs will climb into the low and mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few will see some showers, but most of us will not see rain. Our rain chances look like they will increase tonight into tomorrow, especially tomorrow morning. There will be a low potential for flooding and strong t-storm wind gusts during this timeframe. This weekend looks drier but still hot and humid.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO