Mississippi State

South Mississippi teen takes Dancer of the Year crown

WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot and very humid this week. There's a chance that more widespread rainy and stormy weather may roll through parts of the Gulf Coast early Friday. Chapel Hart buzzes with excitement after receiving America's Got Talent...

www.wlox.com

wgno.com

Stormy Friday morning across Northshore, Mississippi Coast

Impressive rainfall amounts have fallen across the WGNO viewing area this morning, especially on the Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast. The majority of heavy downpours and lightning have now moved west towards Baton Rouge, but we are still dealing with lingering showers on the Causeway and southshore. Recent short term...
BATON ROUGE, LA
State
Mississippi State
WLOX

‘Mississippians for Choice’ protest at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Pro-life is a lie. They don’t care if people die.”. Strong words to express the passion of participants in the “Mississippians for Choice” protest. This passion was a driving force for those within and outside the Pine Belt –and Mississippi- to come...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi chef to battle in Great American Seafood Cook-Off

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisiana officials announced Chef Cooper Miller, of the Forklift Restaurant in Tupelo, Mississippi, will face-off against 13 other chefs from around the country in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. While at Forklift, Miller serves up his take on Southern Creole Cuisine. He spent...
TUPELO, MS
WLBT

Mississippi’s ‘Giant House Party’ begins Friday, July 22

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest traditions in the state begins Friday, July 22. The Neshoba County Fair officially gets underway in Philadelphia. Festivities include live music, a rodeo, harness racing and several political speeches. Ole Miss fans who still haven’t seen the College World Series trophy may...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

White nose syndrome threatens Mississippi coast bats

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Fifteen bat species are found throughout Mississippi. Often misunderstood creatures, the bats only feast on insects in the state. Bats roost during the day in a variety of different places, including trees, caves, and man-made structures such as culverts, bridges, and abandoned buildings. There are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Storms overnight

Tracking strong t-storms early today. Here's a quick early Friday update. A Heat Advisory is in effect today for South Mississippi. The heat index will be upwards of 104° to 111°. Stay hydrated and cool. It will be hot and very humid today. Highs will climb into the low and mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few will see some showers, but most of us will not see rain. Our rain chances look like they will increase tonight into tomorrow, especially tomorrow morning. There will be a low potential for flooding and strong t-storm wind gusts during this timeframe. This weekend looks drier but still hot and humid.
ENVIRONMENT
visitmississippi.org

6 Great Mississippi Venues to Tailgate Indoors

When a new sports season starts, gathering with friends and fans in homes and local hangouts to cheer on your favorite team is always a good time. When you want to catch the big game but aren’t in the mood to host a party at home, Mississippi has you covered with plenty of sports bars, restaurants, and pubs to get you in the spirit. From storied institutions to local watering holes, Mississippi makes it easy to grab a pint or signature cocktail and fill up on your favorite gameday foods—whether you’re in the mood for buffalo wings, pizza, burgers, or barbecue—then sit back, relax, and watch the game. Here are six perfect places for an indoor tailgate in Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

Mississippians find ways to stay cool amid extreme heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With temperatures reaching into the 90s this week, Mississippians are looking for ways to escape the scorching heat. For those who work and play outside, they said their main goal is to stay hydrated in order to maintain their health. WJTV 12 News spoke with an animal caretaker who said bringing […]
ENVIRONMENT
Magnolia State Live

Promoting music as medicine new Miss Mississippi offers ‘playlist of my life story’

The newly crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins sang Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” for the talent portion of the competition, which was held in June. And on Wednesday, during the monthly Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Perkins, whose Social Impact Initiative is “Music is Medicine” shared a bit of her “story” by listing 10 song titles.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Captain Thomas Hall went missing July 17th, 1996

On July 17th, 1996, Keesler Air Force Base Captain Thomas Hall was reported missing by his wife after last being seen in D’Iberville. Hall’s personal belongings were still in his home and his vehicle was present. Hall has not been heard from or seen since the date of...
D'IBERVILLE, MS
Vicksburg Post

“Blue Tongue” is next deer disease to watch out for

JACKSON — Late Summer is a peak time for deer to catch hemorrhagic disease (HD) in two forms, epizootic hemorrhagic disease or bluetongue disease. HD’s transmission occurs through midges, commonly known as gnats, biting the deer. The disease is in response to the increased occurrence of midge vectors...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man driving ATV along US highway badly injured when struck by oncoming vehicle

A Mississippi man was badly injured when the ATV he was riding along a US highway was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The Woodville Republican reports that Vonterius Thompson, 27, of Woodville was traveling north on the southbound side of U.S. 61 when he was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord traveling south. The Accord was driven by Deborah Lee, 60, of Vidalia, Louisiana.
WOODVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

How to get a free at-home COVID-19 test in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. They said families do not need a doctor’s note or […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi organization using animals to help ease mental health struggles

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — One nonprofit organization is using the power of animals to ease the mental health struggles Mississippians have dealt with throughout the pandemic. Rankin County-based Mississippi Therapy Animals travels throughout the state looking to cheer up anyone who needs a pick-me-up. Their animals visit hospitals, people without housing, people with disabilities and even people testifying in court.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

