How you clean your armpits could be making you stink, dermatologists warn

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

As heat waves conquer swaths of the country, your B.O. is one more thing you have to worry about.

To tackle the sour smell in your armpits, a dermatologist explained that body odor may be caused by washing your armpits the wrong way.

Experts told Well + Good the secret to smelling sweet is all in how pits are washed, revealing exactly how to clean under your arms to get rid of the odor for good this summer.

Board-certified dermatologist Ranella Hirsch, MD , who is also the co-founder of skin-care brand Atolla, said the wafts of odor are born from the mixture of sweat and bacteria on the skin — and getting rid of the bacteria will fight the funky smell.

TikToker Mary Futher, known as @ MadameSweat , also tackled the issue on her platform, where she educates followers about sweat and what to do if they stink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SBMDL_0gmKy1xd00
Thoroughly cleaning underarms with anti-bacterial soap will better ward off the sweaty stench.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cOP5_0gmKy1xd00
Body odor got you down? Experts explain how to rid your pits of their stench as heat waves sweep the country.
Getty Images

In one clip with more than 30,000 views , she shows a clip of a man lathering his underarms for 30 seconds with anti-bacterial soap, which is touted as the key to unlocking scent-free pits.

@madamesweat

#greenscreenvideo #underarmcare #antibacterialsoap #charcoal #seasalt #applecidervinegar #theunderarmbar Most people are not washing their underarms properly – this is the right way

♬ original sound – Mary Futher | kaia naturals

“A good anti-bacterial soap has apple cider vinegar, salt and charcoal,” Futher, the founder of Kaia Naturals , added at the end of the video.

Improper cleaning of your body — especially in the underarm area — when showering could lead to lingering bacteria, which leads to the smelly sweat even after you’ve sworn you lathered up. Deodorant residue and hair also contribute to the stench, which is why getting those suds going for at least 30 seconds is mandatory.

But if underarm hair is your style, Futher says cleaning the area thoroughly is vital to keep the stink at bay.

While anti-bacterial soaps or specially formulated underarm washes are available at the store, it’s easy to DIY a recipe that will keep your sweat from smelling. Well and Good recommends applying a diluted wash of apple cider vinegar or tea tree oil to the armpit area and letting it sit for 30 seconds.

Coupled with a deodorant or anti-perspirant, your putrid pits will be no more.

Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
