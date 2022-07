“The new world NEEDS Rick and Michonne,” teases AMC. And well, The Walking Dead fans need closure about Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s characters!. Rick’s story was originally set to continue in stand-alone movies; he was last seen severely injured, in a helicopter, and Michonne eventually left to follow a lead about his potential survival in Season 10. (Everyone thought he died in Season 9.) But it had been some time since we’d gotten any updates. Now we know why. At San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln and Gurira showed up at the TWD panel to announce they’ll be back — as stars and executive producers — for a six-episode limited series on AMC+ that “will continue the journey and love story of the Rick Grimes and Michonne characters.” It is set to premiere in 2023.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO