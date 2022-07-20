Mom claims ‘traumatized’ daughter found cigarette in Burger King fries

This brings new meaning to the joke, “Guess what? Chicken butt.”

A United States teen was allegedly left “traumatized” after discovering a half-smoked cigarette in her Burger King chicken fries in the middle of eating them, as seen in now-viral videos circulating social media.

“As you see, we found a cigarette butt,” mom Jenn Holifield claimed in a Kennedy News clip describing the “smoked chicken” calamity. “It is a Seneca menthol that my daughter found half-smoked in her bag.”

The accompanying footage shows the butt nestled amongst chicken fries like a grotesque garnish.

The fast-food fiasco occurred last week at a BK branch in Meridian, Mississippi, where Holifield had treated herself and daughter Blaze, 14, to a takeout bag of “chicken fries and jalapeno poppers.”

Mississippi’s Jenn Holifield described the horrifying moment her daughter Blaze allegedly found a half-smoked cigarette in her Burger King chicken fries. Kennedy News



A Burger King spokesperson said, “This incident does not reflect the very high standards Burger King and its franchisees collectively share to provide guests a tasty, well-prepared meal at a fair price. We have reached out to the franchisee to learn more and will take necessary action to correct this issue.” Kennedy News and Media

The fast-food-loving duo started eating the meal on the drive home, whereupon Blaze started “talking to me about how she smells a cigarette,” the mom explained.

Initially thinking she was just being “dramatic,” Holifield said she tried to persuade her progeny that there wasn’t “no cigarette.”

However, the teenager kept reiterating her concern. “She starts eating, I start eating,” the mama bear explained. “She keeps saying she smells a cigarette.”

Holifield and her daughter Blaze during happier times. Kennedy News and Media

Unfortunately, in this case, where there was smoke, there was apparently fire.

“About six chicken fries in, she said, ‘Oh my God, there is a cigarette in my chicken fries.’ I said, ‘What, no way,'” explained the horrified parent. “We were pulling up at home so I got out and had a look. I said, ‘Oh my God, that’s a half-smoked cigarette.’

“It’s disgusting, she was traumatized,” exclaimed an appalled Holifield, adding that her daughter was especially “upset” as someone had used the cigarette and there was “saliva on it.” She suspected that the butt was either purposefully planted in the bag or either fallen from a BK staffer’s ear into her food, Kennedy News reported.

However, Holifield declared that “regardless of how it got in there,” Burger King employees “shouldn’t have a cigarette in a kitchen where they’re preparing food.”

Holifield kept her BK receipt as evidence of the tobacco topping. Kennedy News and Media

see also

The incensed mom subsequently called the Burger King outlet to complain, whereupon, after 45 minutes, she got in touch with a manager who offered her a full refund if she returned. However, Holifield declined their offer as she didn’t feel comfortable confronting the staff over the tobacco topping.

“I wasn’t going down there with someone else’s cigarette saying, ‘Does this cigarette belong to somebody?'” the mortified mama explained. “I felt very uneasy doing that.”

Unfortunately, Holifield has struggled to get a hold of the someone from the whopper monger’s head office — although she’s keeping the cigarette and receipt in a Ziploc bag just in case.

“I wanted to get in touch with anybody,” described the distraught parent, who also uploaded a picture of the “chicken butt” to Facebook. “I’m PISSED!!!” Holifield wrote in the caption. “Wtf is managing these fast food restaurants anymore!”

A Burger King spokesperson has since addressed the carcinogenic garnish incident, explaining: “This incident does not reflect the very high standards Burger King and its franchisees collectively share to provide guests a tasty, well-prepared meal at a fair price.”

The rep added, “We have reached out to the franchisee to learn more and will take necessary action to correct this issue.”

Blaze was reportedly “traumatized” by the smoked chicken incident. Kennedy News and Media

Despite the burger merchant’s “meal” culpa, Holifield says she and her daughter have since quit BK cold turkey.

“She’s never going to eat there again and I will never eat there again,” she vowed.

The Home of the Whopper isn’t the only fast-food chain with a revolting contamination tale. In September a Bolivian woman allegedly bit into a burger at a local chain and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger.