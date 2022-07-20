ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

By Joshua Eferighe
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oQqjX_0gmKxdG500
FILE – Farmer Andriy Zubko checks wheat ripeness on a field in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine… Read More

WACO (NewsNation) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland.

NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce.

Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the country has seen little to no rain — a combination of unfortunate events that has left behind scorched earth and struggling crops.

From Texas watermelons and Arkansas blueberries to grapes in California wine country, all sorts of crops have been feeling the stress. Even Tennessee corn is measuring about 18 inches shorter than usual this season.

“Because of the inadequate moisture we’ve had, it’s causing the plant to prematurely die because it’s not uptaking the nutrients that it needs to be able to survive and continue to grow,” Dr. Juan Anciso, a Texas A&M University vegetable specialist, said during Tuesday’s edition of NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

At a hydroponic farm in Waco, Texas, for example, the electronic watering and shade systems aren’t enough to keep greens at consistent temperatures. This causes their butter lettuce to grow vertically instead of horizontally, resulting in a bitter taste instead of a sweet one.

“This prolonged drought in the southwestern United States is a very serious matter,” Anciso said. He also said current conditions are bad but experts are even more concerned about fall crops, as they could threaten food supply.

“We’re very concerned going into this fall that we won’t have enough water in the sense of growing the normal amount of acreage we normally do, especially for vegetables,” he continued.

“We often here in central Texas go through many dry periods,” said Sean Kelly, a meteorologist at KXAN news. ”So this is kind of typical, but for this to coincide with this extreme heat … that’s when it becomes unprecedented.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, almost 45% of the United States is in drought. That includes more than half of the 48 continental states.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

What is polio and why is it so feared?

(NEXSTAR) – The United States has its first case of polio in nearly a decade after health officials in New York confirmed Thursday that an unvaccinated young adult had contracted the disease. The patient, a resident of Rockland County, had not traveled outside of the U.S. and developed paralysis,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Heat Advisory: Several PA counties affected

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With near record heat expected again on Sunday, a heat advisory has been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties. Here are the counties that will be affected. Columbia, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties will be in a heat advisory on Sunday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
California Business
City
Earth, TX
State
Arkansas State
WBRE

Newsom signs gun law inspired by Texas abortion ban

(The Hill) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law on Friday to allow private citizens to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute certain illegal firearms, modeled after Texas’s recent anti-abortion law. A release from Newsom’s office states that the law will award...
TEXAS STATE
WBRE

When will PA see relief from the hot weather?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More of the same unrelenting heat expected Friday, as the 90s persist another day. If you’re looking for some good news, the dewpoints will be lower today and slightly more comfortable in the low 60s. Sunshine will still quickly warm us back up into the 90s this afternoon, bringing back slim chances for stray showers or storms in the afternoon. The rain will taper off into the evening as the sun sets, with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Across the country, it’s National Pennsylvania Day

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — People across the United States have recognized, that Wednesday is National Pennsylvania Day. It’s also the second year of the ‘Pennsylvania Helping Pennsylvanias’ initiative. The commonwealth’s ‘PA-250 Commission’ collaborated with feeding Pennsylvania to pack up and distribute food to communities in need. Locally volunteers helped pack boxes for the Wienburg Food […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortage#Central Texas#Weather#Texas A M University#Newsnation
WBRE

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate drops again in June

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania continues to see a fall in unemployment rates. The state’s Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) reported that the rate dropped to 4.5% in June. While the national unemployment rate has not changed since March (3.6%), the commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

3-year-old battles rare virus after a tick bite

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s no secret that ticks are a big problem in Pennsylvania. Ticks are most commonly associated with the spread of Lyme disease. But the infection which ticks can cause goes deeper than that. Ticks are also to blame for a rare virus that’s affecting a growing number of Americans. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

President Biden battles with COVID

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The word of President Biden’s COVID battle comes just four months shy of his 80 birthday. The President is in an age bracket considered to be at the highest risk for severe COVID illness. We’ve heard from the start of the pandemic that people ages 65 and older are among the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
WBRE

Families beating the heat in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sweltering heat has many of us searching for fun ways to cool off. It sure was hot Thursday with temperatures in the 90s. Many families beat the heat in Wilkes-Barre by splashing around with sweet treats. Under a scorching sun, families filled Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial park […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Biden likely infected by new, more contagious, COVID variant

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— President Biden contracted COVID-19 even though he’s double vaccinated and double boosted. The strain that infected him is likely the one that’s been most prevalent in recent weeks. It’s called BA.5 and seems to be the most contagious strain of COVID to date....
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

PA Sen. Race: Oz, Fetterman slowly returning to campaign trail

(WHTM) – More than two months after Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate primary election, Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman are slowly starting to ramp up in-person campaign events. On Friday Oz appeared at a public safety roundtable hosted by HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in York. The event focused on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Dept. of Health announces vaccine clinics at state parks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced that they are partnering with the Department of Health (DOH) to help get more residents access to the COVID-19 vaccine in three state parks this summer. “DCNR is proud to again partner with the Department of Health to provide these opportunities to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Destination PA: Pennsylvania State Police Museum

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Behind the Pennsylvania State Police academy in Dauphin County is the Pennsylvania State Police Museum, covering 117 years of history of the first uniformed organization of its kind in the United States. The museum has artifacts that include the infamous Thompson submachine gun used by Al Capone, history from the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pa Governor Race: Super PAC ad to target Mastriano during Jan. 6 hearing

(The Hill) – A Democratic super PAC will air an ad during Thursday’s prime-time hearing of the Jan. 6 House select committee that targets four GOP candidates for statewide office who have downplayed the Capitol riot or disputed the 2020 election results. The ad from American Bridge will focus on Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, Arizona […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy