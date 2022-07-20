2022 Saints Training Camp Preview: Cornerback

If there's a position on the New Orleans Saints that's stronger than defensive end, it belongs to the cornerback position. Coming into 2021, the cornerback spot was considered a team weakness outside of perennial Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore.

One Day 2 draft pick, an underrated trade, and continued development of a versatile playmaker later and the position became an area of strength for one of the league's best defenses.

New Orleans ranked 14th in pass defense, allowing less than 225 yards per game through the air. They didn't allow a 300-yard passer over their final nine games, holding seven of those opponents to less than 200 yards passing. Only two teams surrendered fewer touchdown passes than New Orleans (20), who also intercepted 18 throws and held opposing quarterbacks to 62% completion percentage.

The entire secondary was strong, but their success started with the cornerbacks. That unit remains intact entering training camp, and they even added a high draft pick to the position.

Saints Training Camp Preview: Cornerback

Currently on the Roster

(* = Rookie)

Marshon Lattimore

Paulson Adebo

Bradley Roby

Alontae Taylor*

Bryce Thompson

DaMarcus Fields*

Dylan Mabin

Vincent Gray*

Jordan Miller

Lock-down Lattimore

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (17).

Marshon Lattimore is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl honor in five seasons. Lattimore tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions and was among league leaders with 19 passes broken up in 2021. His 74 career pass breakups are the most in the NFL since 2017.

Lattimore often draws the opponent’s best receiver in one-on-one matchups. He’ll just as often make that player irrelevant in the outcome of a game. He’s given up less than 54% completion rate when targeted over the last three years.

The 26-year-old Lattimore is one of the league's best all-around corners. He’s equally effective in off-ball duties as man coverage. Lattimore is an outstanding open field tackler and aggressive in run support. His ball skills and instincts give him the ability to change the momentum of games.

Lattimore's ability to lock down even elite wideouts with little help help takes the Saints defense to an elite level. It allows the unit to be far more aggressive and creative with their coverage packages.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) breaks up a pass to Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage (14).

Many were enraged when New Orleans didn't address the cornerback position until the third round of the 2021 draft.

The Saints traded up in the third round to nab Stanford's Paulson Adebo, a first-round talent who slipped into Day 2. Adebo almost immediately alleviated the concerns of those that thought that the corner spot opposite of Lattimore would be the weakness of the team.

Playing against MVP QB Aaron Rodgers in his very first NFL game, Adebo had a game-changing interception and allowed just one completion on five targets. For the year, Adebo tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions, broke up 8 throws, and had 4 tackles for loss among 66 total stops.

Despite being targeted often opposite of Lattimore, Adebo surrendered less than 62% completion percentage when targeted. He was especially impressive over the second half of the year, giving up just one touchdown and 58% completion rate in the last eight games.

A converted wideout, Adebo has a formidable combination of fluid athleticism, man coverage ability, physicality, and ball skills. He’s an outstanding complement to Lattimore and gives the defense a pair of Pro Bowl quality corners.

Veteran Experience

New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) during minicamp at the Saints Training Facility.

New Orleans sent a third-round choice to the Texans early last season to acquire eight-year veteran CB Bradley Roby. An experienced starter, Roby was limited to just 42% of the defensive snaps because of the standout play of Adebo and S/CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Roby had an interception and five pass breakups in 14 games of action with the Saints in 2021. He also contributed a sack and three tackles for loss. He’d restructure his contract to return with the team in 2022.

The 30-year-old Roby is adept at both man coverage and off-ball responsibilities. His presence gives the defense three high-level starters at one of football's most important positions.

Roby's added experience also helps mentor the younger defensive backs and gives the unit plenty of coverage options against deeper receiving corps.

Volunteering for Duty

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) intercepts a pass intended for Kentucky receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) and returns it for a touchdown.

A surprise to many, the Saints spent a second-round choice on Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor this spring. Taylor had four interceptions and broke up 13 passes over his final three collegiate seasons while adding five tackles for loss.

A physical defender at 6-feet and 200-Lbs. with 4.36 speed, Taylor showed excellent coverage skills in a loaded SEC conference. He has the fluid athleticism for man coverage duties, but reads quarterbacks well in Cover-2 packages.

Taylor's teammate at Tennessee, second-year defensive back Bryce Thompson, had an impressive mini-camp after spending most of last year on the practice squad.

Thompson has also been taking snaps at safety, giving him the critical versatility to perhaps steal a roster spot.

Versatile Options

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a pass intended for Washington receiver Curtis Samuel (10).

One of the things that makes the New Orleans secondary so formidable is their versatility. Fourth-year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is one of the league's best in slot coverage.

Offseason safety additions Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye are also effective when asked to cover the slot. Seven-year veteran P.J. Williams struggles in man coverage, but is a dangerous ball-hawk in off-ball coverage. Former second-round pick, safety Justin Evans, may also be a factor while trying to come back from a series of injuries.

Such talent, versatility, and depth at safety may force the team to keep an extra player at that position, with Lattimore, Adebo, Roby, and Taylor being kept at the corner.

That leaves an uphill battle for a roster spot for undrafted rookie corners DaMarcus Fields and Vincent Gray, along with fourth-year vets Dylan Mabin and Jordan Miller. All four will need to make an impact on special teams and make reps during camp and preseason a fierce battle.

Top-tier wideouts Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Davante Adams, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, A.J. Brown, and Robby Anderson played a combined ten games against the Saints in 2021. New Orleans coverage held that group to an average of less than 3 receptions and 36 yards per contest while allowing them to catch a paltry 49% of their targets.

Led by the elite Lattimore, up-and-coming Adebo, and versatile Gardner-Johnson, the Saints coverage units pave the way for one of the NFL's elite defensive units.

