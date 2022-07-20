ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local theater performances opening this weekend in the Upstate

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tgl3a_0gmKxXub00
Photo credit Mill Town Players

Multiple local theater performances are opening in the Upstate at the end of this week, one in Simpsonville and another in Pelzer.

Over the past year, several national performances have made their way to Greenville, but this weekend sees the debut of two completely locally produced performances.

"Talent has no zip code, and we have a lot of it in the Upstate," said Will Ragland, the Executive Artistic Director of Mill Town Players. "This is a very rich thaeter scen, especially in the heart of Greenville and the greater Greenville area." Ragland is also acting in one of the performances, playing the father role in Children of Eden.

Ragland also explained how local performances help the economy of the local areas they're produced in compared to national performances.

Both performances are being put on by Mill Town Players, a community theater formed in 2014 that has been producing theater productions at the Historic Pelzer Auditorium for over eight years.

Hank Williams: Lost Highway is set to be performed at Mill Town Players regular location, the Historic Pelzer Auditorium.

In Simpsonville, Mill Town Players is putting on Children of Eden, which will be their first ever production in the area at the Simpsonville Arts Center. The arts center recently completed a year-long renovation project earlier this year.

Both performances will debut this Friday, July 22nd and run through Sunday, August 7th.

Tickets are available on the Mill Town Players website and are $12 for adults or $10 for Seniors, Military and Students.

You can listen to the full interview with Ragland below.

