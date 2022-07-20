ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Auburn Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss

By Cole Thompson
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

One program is coming off a 10-win season while the other is at a crossroads in its program's history. No pressure for Auburn or Ole Miss, right?

The Rebels are trying to prove the 2021 season wasn't a hoax, phony or one-year wonder regime. Lane Kiffin knows that replacing quarterback Matt Corral is going to be a tall task, but both Luke Altmyer and USC transfer Jaxson Dart should be capable of leading the charge by midseason.

Of course, no one is certain that what worked for Dart in Pasadena will translate over Oxford. The same goes for Altmyer, who struggled with consistency in a starting capacity against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

The good news for the Rebels? Auburn has just as many questions on both sides of the football.

The Tigers are starting fresh at quarterback for the first time since 2019. Bo Nix elected to leave following the year of the Bryan Harsin era and now will be suiting up for Oregon. Leading receiver Koby Hudson transferred to UCF to reunite with former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn. Senior receiver Demetris Robertson, who tied Hudson in touchdowns with four, graduated this spring.

Follow along with TheGroveReport.com as we continue to provide an in-depth look at every opponent on the Rebels' schedule. Now, let's look at several key offensive players for the Auburn Tigers.

QB Zach Calzada

Calzada comes with the most experience following his season at Texas A&M. Taking over for the injured Haynes King in Week 2, the Georgia native led the Aggies to an 8-4 record, including picking up a monumental win at home over No. 1 Alabama in October.

There are reasons why Calzada wasn't named the team's initial starter. His accuracy concerns cost the Aggies multiple drives, likely ending in either turnovers or quick three-and-outs. He also often lacked touch on the throw, delivering fastballs across the middle of the field regardless of the depth between him and the target.

Entering camp, Calzada was the favorite to win the starting job. Barring an injury, he might be the better of the two options.

QB TJ Finley

A fellow SEC transfer, Finley headed to The Plains following the 2020 season at LSU. Last year, he split time with Nix in the starting role, playing in nine games while starting three.

Finley provides mobility outside the pocket to keep plays alive, though lacks the awareness on when to take off for the quick yards. Last season, he finished with minus 36 yards and was sacked 10 times. As for consistency, he completed a career-low 54.4 percent of his throws for six touchdowns against one interception.

RB Tank Bigsby

The driving force of Auburn's offense, Bigsby returns after initially entering the transfer portal following a 6-7 season. In the past two years, the 208-pound rusher has shown the physical traits needed to be a lead back in the SEC, but also the elusiveness in space to fight for the hard yards.

Bigsby nearly doubled his workload from his rookie campaign and managed to surpass 1,000 yards on the year. He'll likely be splitting reps again, but expect him to be the focal point of Auburn's ground game early.

RB Jarquez Hunter

Hunter likely would be starting at most SEC schools due to his speed. He plays the "change-of-pace" role at Auburn and shines in space. Last season, he finished second in the conference behind Texas A&M's Devon Achane in yards per attempt at 6.7.

The production of Hunter could expand with questions at quarterback. Last year, he only recorded 89 rush attempts, yet still managed to find the end zone three times. He also finished with nine rush attempts of over 20 yards.

TE John Samuel-Shenker

Shenker returns for one more season as the COVID-19 pandemic gave all athletes an extra year of eligibility. Last year, he served as Nix's security blanket, often seeing most of his receptions on early downs to set up short-yardage runs. He finished fourth on the team with 34 catches for 413 yards and averaged 12.5 yards per reception.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Grove Report

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Auburn

There's something about Auburn and Ole Miss. Thanks to a loss in 2021, the Tigers very well could be to blame for three SEC programs making the College Football Playoffs, right?. Ole Miss enters Week 7 feeling high after likely taking care of business against Vanderbilt in Nashville. Meanwhile, the...
AUBURN, AL
The Grove Report

Approaching Twilight Years, Nick Saban's Impact Lingers at Ole Miss And Across SEC Programs

There will come a day when Alabama's Nick Saban calls it quits. He'll clean out his illustrious office inside the Mal Moore Complex, looking at what comes next. He'll return to his home on Lake Tuscaloosa, give a kiss to Ms. Terry, and ponder on what else he could accomplish. Likely between bites of an Oatmeal Creme Pie and sips of coffee, he'll realize he's done it all and then some.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Auburn, AL
Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
The Grove Report

Scouting Top Ole Miss WR Prospect Ayden Williams

For the Ole Miss Rebels class of 2023, few in-state prospects are as important to land as Ayden Williams. He’s only taken one official visit thus far to South Carolina (June 24), and his recruitment is still a long way from being final. During the Under Armour Future 50...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Lane Kiffin
WREG

Myah Taylor’s journey from Olive Branch to Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — Myah Taylor had a difficult choice to make between the two sports she loved, softball and basketball. She chose what’s in her blood and that’s hooping – following in the footsteps of her father, John, who played collegiately at Jackson State. “I think our basketball IQ is like a lot,” said […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Lawson, Hardaway talk Shelby Co. Pro-Am, Tigers’ early chemistry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — There were a lot of familiar faces competing in the first Shelby County Pro-Am Basketball league held at the Orange Mound Community Center. Former Tigers, like Chris Crawford, Adonis Thomas, and KJ Lawson, played in the playoffs Wednesday night. Lawson getting to play alongside his youngest brother, Johnathan. “It would be […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
bulletintimesnews.com

Baseball Season Ends for All-Stars

All-star teams from Bolivar’s Dizzy Dean Baseball league went 4-8 at the Dizzy Dean World Series in Southaven, MS July 15-19, with each team winning at least one game. The 6U squad, coached by Phillip Roberts, dropped a pair of games before a 25-9 win over Batesville Cardinals on Sunday. The team bowed out on Sunday afternoon, falling 28-13 to Starkville, MS.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Bowl#American Football#College Football#Rebels#Usc#Ucf#The Auburn Tigers#Texas A M#Haynes King
Magnolia State Live

Police in Mississippi shoot Tennessee woman to death

Police in north Mississippi shot and killed a Tennessee woman Wednesday after officers said she led them on a car chase and then pointed a gun at them. WREG-TV reported that the DeSoto County coroner identified the woman killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi, as 39-year-old Molka Horton of Memphis, Tennessee. Her body was being sent to the Mississippi medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Community Mourns the Death of Senior Caroline Roth

An Ole Miss senior from Marshall, Texas, died last week from injuries she sustained in a wreck on July 14. Caroline Roth, 22, was a senior at Ole Miss with plans to graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in Hospitality Management. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
MARSHALL, TX
WJTV 12

Mississippi chef to battle in Great American Seafood Cook-Off

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisiana officials announced Chef Cooper Miller, of the Forklift Restaurant in Tupelo, Mississippi, will face-off against 13 other chefs from around the country in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. While at Forklift, Miller serves up his take on Southern Creole Cuisine. He spent...
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
WJTV 12

Hope rally held for missing University of Mississippi graduate

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– Friends and family held a hope rally for Jimmie “Jay” Lee Wednesday night in Oxford, Mississippi. The recent University of Mississippi graduate has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We know that hope shines a light where there’s darkness,” one speaker said. Supporters hope the 20-year-old is found safe, which is something […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man charged with murder of missing University of Mississippi graduate

OXFORD, Miss. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced Friday. Oxford Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington of Grenada, Mississippi. No bond has not been set at this time. Oxford Police say […]
OXFORD, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Alderman says Horn Lake is open for business

Dave Young grew up in Horn Lake at a time when it was bigger than Southaven and there was talk of annexing their neighbor to the east. But over the last 12 years, while Southaven, Olive Branch and Hernando have experienced explosive growth, Horn Lake has been reduced to being the last choice in DeSoto County that people want to move to.
HORN LAKE, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Mourns Loss of its Emergency Management Director Jimmy Allgood

Oxford Emergency Management Director Jimmy Allgood died Friday night from an apparent heart attack. Allgood, 60, served as the city’s emergency management director since 2008, “guiding “Oxford through a pandemic with wisdom and a steady hand,” said Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a statement on Facebook.
OXFORD, MS
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy