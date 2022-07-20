ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Letter to the Editor: Antartica?

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan’ find a real estate company in Antartica, any suggestions Don?. Last night Nina Harris, her...

www.plumasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Plumas County News

One-year anniversary of the Fly Fire and a timeline of the Dixie

On the afternoon of July 22, 2021, Plumas County residents had already been living with the Dixie Fire for eight days, when a new fire broke out near Keddie on Highway 70. The Fly Fire immediately forced evacuations and closed Highway 70. Resources were quickly diverted from the Dixie to stop the new fire from spreading into town. Eventually it would merge with the Dixie and residents in this county and beyond would be living with the fire threat for months. Following is a rough timeline of the Dixie Fire pulled together from the daily stories that Plumas News posted. The timeline focuses on the impact to Plumas County. This is by no means inclusive, but shows the rapid growth of the fire and some of its impacts.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Housing crisis impacting forest workers in Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No different from our local workforce, those who fight hard to prevent and contain wildfires in our region face serious struggles with finding affordable housing. Acting Supervisor for the Tahoe National Forest, Matt Jedra says the cost of living near the lake is impacting recruiting of...
RENO, NV
susanvillestuff.com

And Your 2022 Miss Lassen County is…

Congratulations to Olivia Ormachea who was crowned as Miss Lassen County 2022 at the scholarship pageant held Wednesday night at the Lassen County Fairgrounds. Ambassadress of Susanville and 1st Runner Up: Saydee Mueller. Miss Lassen County 2022: Olivia Ormachea.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Plumas County, CA
Local
California Business
Plumas County, CA
Business
Plumas County News

CPUD to hold meeting July 26

NOTICE OF HEARING – DECEDENT’S ESTATE Adam Vincent Connolly, decedent Case Number PR21-00039 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors,…. Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District Notice of Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the EPRFPD Board of Directors…. Estate of William B. Price, Jr. Estate of...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Estate of Connolly

NOTICE OF HEARING – DECEDENT’S ESTATE. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the estate of: Adam Vincent Connolly. A Petition for Final Distribution on Waiver of Accounting has been filed by: Paul E. Davis, petitioner, in the Superior Court...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Sevier and Rose

Eric Clifford Sevier and Allene Marie Rose, both of Portola. July 21, 2022 Travis Cody Allen and Brittany Rose Trimble, both of Spring Creek, Nevada. July 20, 2022 Morgan Raine Leathers and Jeremy Lee Dillard, both of Quincy.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Dr. Harold Knight Huffaker

Dr. Harold Knight Huffaker (Hal to his many friends and family), 81, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer and heart disease. Dr. Huffaker was born June 7th, 1940, in Tennessee to Carl and Saralyn (Knight) Huffaker. He attended Alcalanes High School in Lafayette, CA, continued his education at UC Berkley, and finished with an MD at Northwestern University.
QUINCY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hart
Plumas County News

City of Portola tackles records requests with new system

The City of Portola council met for a regular meeting on the evening of Wednesday, July 13 and the first part of that meeting can be found here. The latter part of the meeting, a discussion on public records, is covered below. Public records requests. “There has been a lot...
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Leathers and Dillard

Morgan Raine Leathers and Jeremy Lee Dillard, both of Quincy. July 21, 2022 Travis Cody Allen and Brittany Rose Trimble, both of Spring Creek, Nevada. July 20, 2022 Emily Rose Moore and Jayson Alan Harper, both of Sparks, Nevada.
QUINCY, CA
krcrtv.com

Officials, loved ones search for missing man out of Lassen County

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The Lassen County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it would like the public to be on the lookout for a missing man. They said Sandy Weaver was last seen Saturday, July 16 at about 11 p.m. He left walking from his friend's house in Standish, California in the area of A3 and Alexander, according to loved ones. He hasn't been seen or heard from since then.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Rugged Roots Farm#Donate
Lassen County News

SFD provides details on yesterday’s Riverside Drive fire

The Susanville Fire Department reports it responded to a vegetation fire at 1620 Riverside about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 621 responded to the area of the Lassen County Superior Court to secure potential fire spread on the northeast side of the Susan River. Susanville Engine 628 responded to the southwest side and worked with CalFire and other crews to contain the fire located on the old SPI mill property.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary July 22, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) July 15……….. 94……….. 48……….. 0.0. July 16……….. 94……….. 51……….. 0.0. July 17……….. 94……….. 53……….. 0.0.
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Report of suspected arsonist in Indian Valley

A couple on Williams Valley Road in Indian Valley reported to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office on July 21 that they witnessed a man carrying a red 5-gallon gas down their road. The husband then observed the man talking to himself and acting strangely before pouring the contents of the gas can on a chip pile and lighting a fire. Dispatch was alerted at 8:45 p.m. The Forest Service responded and put out the blaze.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire at Church in the Barn on Highway 70 knocked down

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire at the Church in the Barn on Highway 70, south of Oroville on Saturday at around 1 p.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that the fire has been knocked down, and search reports are all clear. Crews...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
susanvillestuff.com

Michael Gene Cobb – July 20, 2022

Michael Gene Cobb passed away July 20, 2022, at the age of 74. Mike was born December 15, 1947, in Susanville California. He spent a few years in Reno Nevada, Brookings Oregon and Friday Harbor Washington, but Susanville was always his home. Mike loved the outdoors, if he wasn’t cutting firewood in the forest, he was in the desert looking for arrowheads. He loved camping, hunting and fishing, especially with his son Casey. But more than anything he loved his family; Barbara, his wife of 48 years; children Connie, Kelli and Casey and his grandchildren, Chase, Caitlan, Brooke and Kody, and let’s not forget Ryder. He was also a proud veteran.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter July 18: More summer drama

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 18, 2022. July 18. Trying...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Rapids host successful swim meet

Hot weather greeted participants in the 2022 swim meet hosted by the Plumas Rapids swim team July 16-17, but that made diving into the pool all the more inviting. The annual meet is the team’s major fundraiser of the year, but the swimmers took away major awards as well — taking home the first-place overall trophy. The Lassen Aquatics, brought a number of swimmers and took second place overall.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy