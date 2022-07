Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh recently spoke at a pro-life event — and liberals aren't happy about it. "I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born," Harbaugh told the audience at a Plymouth Right to Life event. "I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me. Quoting from Jeremiah, 'Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. Before you were born, I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.'"

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO