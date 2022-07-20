ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Check your tickets: Someone in NC is a millionaire

By Amber Trent
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIemt_0gmKw8dm00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Make sure to check your Mega Millions ticket because someone in North Carolina has a winning ticket.

The ticket matched “the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize,” according to the Mega Millions site.

Shark research produces fascinating results along NC coast

That means the winning NC ticket is worth $1 million.

The winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia, according to officials.

And that wasn’t the only winning ticket in North Carolina either; two other tickets won $30,000 and one won $10,000, officials said.

Those winning tickets were sold at:

  • $30,000 ticket sold at the Speedway on South Glenburnie Road in New Bern.
  • $30,000 ticket sold at the Murphy Express on Brightleaf Road in Smithfield.
  • $10,000 ticket purchased through the lottery’s Online Play program from someone in Pitt County.

To check the winning numbers, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

SC woman wins $1 million lottery prize in NC drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Clover, South Carolina won $1 million in the Mega Millions drawing in North Carolina Tuesday. Toni Green bought her winning ticket at the Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia for only $2. Her ticket numbers matched five white balls in the drawing....
RALEIGH, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best counties to retire to in North Carolina

(Stacker) —When asked what the three most essential considerations about a property are, buyers and sellers of real estate will nearly always reply “location, location, location.”. While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other...
REAL ESTATE
chapelboro.com

Durham Man Wins $141,000 Jackpot Prize

Damien Malone of Durham won a $141,221 prize from a $5 ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Friday. The lottery shared a release saying Malone bought the lucky ticket from a Harris Teeter grocery store on Hillsborough Road in Durham. After required state and federal taxes, Ray will take home $100,282.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
kiss951.com

The 25 Best Neighborhoods To Buy A House In North Carolina

While there may be a slight improvement it’s still a crazy market to try to buy a home in. The prices seem to stay crazy high, with no end to this housing bubble in sight. I would love to buy my first house, but like many, I simply can’t in this market. And if you are paying these prices you want to make sure you’re buying in the right area. Luckily, Niche.com decided to do the homework to determine the best places to buy a house in North Carolina. They recently released a list of the best places to live in the state, factoring in both cities, suburbs, towns and city neighborhoods.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

All clear on the Tar-Pam, 3 Swim Guide sites fail on the Neuse

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Tar-Pamlico has reclaimed its clean-water status, while three sites on the Neuse River failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, Trent Woods and Brice’s Creek near New Bern and Pierce Creek in Oriental did not meet recreational water-quality standards. Boaters,...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millionaire#Raleigh#Lake Wylie Mini Mart#Murphy Express#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Half of NC’s counties turn orange on CDC’s latest COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Half of North Carolina’s counties are in the orange zone on a national map and have reached the highest community level of COVID-19. All but five of the state’s 100 counties are colored orange with the highest level of spread or yellow with a medium level on the latest weekly map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes almost all of the WNCT coverage area and nearly every county in Eastern North Carolina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

The Coastal Report: Beaufort approves additional school resource officers; Big administrative changes occurring in Morehead City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coastal Report will take you along the Eastern North Carolina coast, bringing you the top stories from this week. Hosted by 9OYS reporters Claire Curry and Cheyenne Pagan, we highlight a local business or area in every episode. Welcome to The Coastal Report! Click above to watch and read […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Attempted Denver bank robbery part of string across three states

Two men were arrested Thursday in connection to a string of bank robberies in three states that included one in Denver and involving a host of local and federal law enforcement agencies. The local attempted robbery took place around 5:30 p.m. June 24 at the Denver Fifth Third Bank near...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis brewery going to the dogs

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Ever since Eat Cakes Bakery opened in Kannapolis in 2021, it's built a customer following for its sweet treats. That includes the canine customers as well. The shop's dog biscuits and pup cakes sell out every day. On the days Old Armor Beer Company brews, part...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WNCT

Latest county count of COVID-19 cases in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Man Wins $100,000 From Scratch-Off Ticket

Adolfo Aguilar of Goldston won a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday. The lottery shared a release saying Aguilar bought the lucky ticket from La Guadalupana De Siler City on West Raleigh Street in Chatham County and collected his prize on Wednesday. After required state and federal taxes, Ray will take home $71,019.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WNCT

City versus campus housing, how do they compare for NC students?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Universities across the Triangle will welcome tens of thousands of students back on campuses soon, but with skyrocketing off-campus rent prices, living spaces at local colleges are filling up fast. Upcoming North Carolina State senior, Ben Price, splits off-campus living costs with his fraternity brothers....
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy