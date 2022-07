HOLIDAY — A new head football coach has taken the reins at Anclote High, and it’s former Brooksville Central wrestling coach Greg Climan. The Sharks are preparing for the 2022 campaign fully intent on realizing improvements on the field in year one. Anclote lost its spring game against Gulf, but the coaching staff saw some positives during the scrimmage. The Sharks had two standouts in running back Damian Spencer and wide receiver Dominic Marrota, with both turning in quality performances versus the Buccaneers.

