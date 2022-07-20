ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Water main break leads to flooding in Hollywood area

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6rtJ_0gmKuq1Z00

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - A broken water main in the Hollywood area today led to flooding and prompted closure of a freeway offramp in the area.

The break was reported about 3 a.m. near the Highland Avenue offramp from the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Photo credit @KNXNews

The offramp was closed while crews worked to handle the problem, a closure that was continuing several hours afterward, the CHP reported.

Some vehicles were submerged, and firefighters were sent to assist people who were stranded by the water, which was about 4 feet deep in areas, according to reports from the scene.

