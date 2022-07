To be called “ashy” rivals a “yo momma” comeback on the playground as far as I’m concerned. There’s no hiding dry skin on your elbows if you made the fatal mistake of wearing a short sleeved shirt and there’s absolutely no way to avoid the embarrassment of crossing your legs and realizing your decision to forgo the shea butter that morning has now left your ankles looking like you walked through flour. These are the stories I’ll tell my children as I recount my reign as an “ashy princess” who continuously avoided lotion out of laziness. But the worst moments were the days when I made the decision to kick my laziness to the side and go the extra mile to take care of my skin by using a name brand lotion only to realize hours later that my skin soaked it up without a trace, leaving me utterly disappointed and dry. But to my relief and surprise, Alocoshé filled the gap where other moisturizers fell short.

