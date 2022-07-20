ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 people found dead after blood seen coming from a Florida condominium

 3 days ago

Comments / 31

Ace's&8s
3d ago

this was just written weird said blood coming from a condominium but they were all in a bedroom where was the blood going down the hallway and out underneath the door?! or was it leaking through the floor? it's just a poorly written story imo, too many questions and no answers

Reply(2)
18
Jacqueline
3d ago

So sad people resort to such violence to solve issues. Doesn’t make any sense. Rest In Heavenly peace dear people.🙏🏻✝️🙏🏻

Reply(1)
17
Barbara Roth-Holcomb
3d ago

HAARP can create signals of extreme low frequency that can actually affect the human brain.The discovery of this technology has lead the military and the private sector to explore technologies that use resonant frequencies to affect how people think and feel. The human body is largely electro-chemical, and by interfering with certain frequencies scientists can alter how the human body will react. These interferences can be used for positive aspects such as meditation and relaxation, but they can also be exploited for more nefarious purposes such as creating stress, confusion, and the sensation of psychosis or schizophrenia in a targeted individual.

Reply
7
wogx.com

Florida father named person of interest in stabbing of children

Two girls were stabbed inside a Florida home, police say. One of the girls died while her sister remains in critical condition. The father of the children has been named as a person of interest. He was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds, investigators say.
Cops And Crime

Florida Man With 31 Felonies Pulled Over For Going Too Slow In Stolen Car

A Florida man with 70 previous felony charges and 31 felony convictions was arrested again after being pulled over in a stolen car. Last Friday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop that put an end to a multi-state crime spree. The driver, identified as 36-year-old felon Stephen Johnson, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information, three counts of Petit Theft, and Violation of Probation for recent Burglary charges in Pompano Beach, FL.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Florida man seriously hurt after gator attack

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was hospitalized with serious injuries from an alligator attack on the state’s west coast Wednesday evening. Sarasota ABC affiliate WWSB reports 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota was bitten by an alligator at Lake Manatee Fish Camp in eastern Manatee County, citing the county’s sheriff’s office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
AL.com

Alabama man, Florida woman killed in multi-vehicle wreck on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities say

An Alabama man and a Florida woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Mobile County, authorities said Thursday. Christopher D. Knighten, 38, of Atmore was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Brittney K. Talbot, of Jay, Fla., when the Honda Civic they were in was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday on I-65 in Creola, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Why are so many police officers out in the area?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — You might have noticed an increase of police officers out on the streets this week. They are in the midst of ‘Operation Southern Slow Down.’ It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on roadways. Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama law enforcement agencies are all […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Contractor killed in industrial accident at St. Johns County development site, authorities say

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A person was killed Thursday morning in an industrial accident at a construction site in the Silverleaf community of St. Johns County, authorities said. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the age or gender of the person, or how they died, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the worker was an employee of Jacksonville-based J.B. Coxwell Contracting, the construction company working at the Silverleaf site.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Boat carrying over 100 migrants intercepted near Florida coast

BOCA CHITA, Fla. – A boat carrying about 100 migrants had to be rescued by Florida officials Thursday. Video in the player above shows the boat near the island of Boca Chita. [TRENDING: Did you receive a $450 check in the mail from Gov. Ron DeSantis? Don’t throw it...
FLORIDA STATE

