ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor Chris Jones calls for higher teacher pay

5newsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, has released a plan to increase teacher pay in the state Tuesday as a debate continues among legislators and advocates for teachers. While Governor Asa Hutchinson indicated earlier this year to increase the minimum salary for...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 3

Related
searktoday.com

Gov. Asa Hutchinson issues statement in response to Legislative Council

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday issued the following statement in regards to the Arkansas Legislative Council’s decision on the use of money from the American Rescue Plan:. “While I am pleased the Arkansas Legislative Council supports funding bonus pay for teachers, their action to rescind $500 million in spending authority for the Arkansas Department of Education is contrary to the Council’s statutory authority and contrary to the principles of separation of powers underlying the Arkansas Revenue Stabilization Act.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

Democratic hopeful backs pay raises for Arkansas teachers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gubernatorial hopeful Chris Jones on Tuesday called for increasing Arkansas teacher salaries, following a push by fellow Democrats to put teacher pay raises on the agenda for a legislative session next month. Jones endorsed a proposal that Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson made earlier this year to increase minimum teacher salaries in the state to $46,000 a year. Hutchinson, however, has said he won’t put the proposal on the agenda for next month’s session due to lack of support in the majority-GOP Legislature. “When we invest in teachers, they invest in students and teachers are worth the investment,” Jones said at a news conference outside Little Rock Central High School. “Right now, they deserve to know and see that they are a priority.” Jones is running against Republican nominee and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is heavily favored in the November election in the solidly red state. Hutchinson is barred by term limits from seeking reelection. Sanders’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas police officers will get $5,000 bonus soon

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A woman recently reached out to THV11 and asked when the Little Rock Police Department will see the one-time bonus of $5,000 that the Governor promised earlier this year. Turns out it could be sooner than we thought. "So far, all the Little Rock police...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Outside

Arkansas Trail and Museum Projects Awarded $3 Million

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $3 million in American Rescue Plan grants to support Arkansas as it recovers from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The EDA investments announced today are:. Garland County, Arkansas, will receive a...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Rutledge Announces Wanted Wednesday Campaign to Highlight Medicaid Fraud in Arkansas

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a new social media campaign called “Wanted Wednesday” in order to highlight the Office of the Attorney General’s most wanted individuals suspected of Medicaid Fraud. On Wednesdays, Rutledge will release a poster on social media featuring the name, description, last known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Common Sense#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#Gop#The Associated Press#Republican
KHBS

CVS in Arkansas seeks verification on drugs with possible abortion use

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — CVS Health is asking pharmacists in some states to verify that a few of the prescriptions they provide will not be used end a pregnancy. A spokesman said Thursday that the drugstore chain recently started doing this for methotrexate and misoprostol, two drugs used in medication abortions but also to treat other conditions. Spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the policy started the first week in July in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Public invited to see Arkansas artist Kevin Kresse at work

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – The public is invited to visit with renowned Arkansas artist and sculptor Kevin Kresse as he works on the sculpture of Johnny Cash that will eventually be placed in Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol. Visiting hours are 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, July 25th through Thursday, July 28th at the Windgate Center of Art + Design on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located at 2801 South University Avenue in Little Rock. Groups can be scheduled for specific times by emailing Kurt Naumann at kurt.naumann@sos.arkansas.gov.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hutchinson asks Department of Agriculture to declare Arkansas a disaster area

The heat wave’s negative effect on farmers in the Natural State led to the decision, with Hutchinson citing the $19.4 billion annual impact that agriculture has on the state’s economy. Hutchinson also pointed to the state being in distress due to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s report of Arkansas being Abnormally to Moderately Dry, with parts of three northern counties being Severely Dry.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ed88radio.com

Recreational marijuana petition finds widespread support, tests new signature collection process

Under new laws passed by the Arkansas Legislature in recent years, many political observers expected greater difficulty in collecting ballot petition signatures. But Responsible Growth Arkansas collected more than 193,000 signatures for its adult recreational marijuana initiative – more than twice what was needed to qualify. The Secretary of State’s office is reviewing the signatures and, if approved, the ballot title will be considered by the State Board of Election Commissioners under a new state law.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, July 19

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, July 19, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Piney Woods Resort LLC, Jeremy Mass, 1818 Columbia Road 20, Taylor filed 7/12/22. Ouachita. Amidans, Limited Liability Company, Angela Dawn Amidan, 2817 Calhoun 453, Camden filed 7/14/22. Union. Lucas Estates...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy