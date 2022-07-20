Cincinnati Bengals reveal new inductees into team’s Ring of Honor

Bengals v Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Willie Anderson #71 of the Cincinnati Bengals blocks the line during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30, 2003 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Bengals defeated the Steelers 24-20. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images) (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Two more Cincinnati Bengals greats will be enshrined into the team’s Ring of Honor, as the team announced the newest members Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Willie Anderson and wide receiver Isaac Curtis were selected by season ticket holders as the two former players to join the Ring of Honor, the team announced Wednesday. Anderson and Curtis will represent the second class to join the Ring of Honor, after last year’s inaugural class.

“These are two of our finest all-time players,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in a media release. “The Bengals are fortunate to have both of these outstanding players in the Ring of Honor.”

Receiving the honor last year were former coach and founder of the Bengals Paul Brown and former offensive lineman Anthony Munoz. Both Munoz and Paul Brown have already been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Season ticket holders selected former quarterback Ken Anderson and former cornerback Ken Riley to round-out the inaugural class last season.

The Ring of Honor recognizes former coaches, players and individuals who have played a notable role in the franchise’s history, a Bengals spokesperson said in a media release.

The induction ceremony for Anderson and Curtis will happen during halftime of the September 29 Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins.

Anderson joined the team in 1996 and played for the Bengals for 11 years. He is known one of the best right offensive tackles of his era, tying for 8th on the teams all-time list, the Bengals spokesperson said.

“For us to be only the fifth and sixth guys to go in, and for me to go in with someone like Isaac Curtis,” Anderson stated on the website, “It’s an honor.”

Curtis played from 1973 through 1984 and is considered one of the game-changing wide receivers for his era, the team spokesperson said. Curtis still holds the record for average yards per reception and ranked third in team history in career receiving yards.

Curtis shared his gratitude for being inducted this early,

“I had such a great relationship with the fans. They’ve always showed me their appreciation, and it made me feel so good. It’s really a treat they voted me in,” Curtis said.

In addition to having a permanent nameplate added in Paul Brown Stadium, the two will be receiving a Suit of Honor, a blazer customized to fit each inductee to perfect measurements with the year of their induction underlined in the collar, the spokesperson said.

