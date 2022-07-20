ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Suspect in shooting death of NKC police officer charged with 1st degree murder

By KMBZ
98.1 FM KMBZ
98.1 FM KMBZ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHagy_0gmKsy9n00
Photo credit NKC Police Dept.

Kansas City, MO – The suspect in the shooting death of Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, has been charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action by the Clay County prosecutor.

Police officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, was shot to death Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in North Kansas City, a small city just north of downtown Kansas City.

Officer Vasquez was "a phenomenal person. He was a shining star in our department. He was easy to talk to. He didn't have an enemy. Everybody was his friend. It's senseless. It's senseless all the time but he was just a great, great human being," said North Kansas City Police Chief Kevin Freeman.

Investigators said Vasquez had stopped a vehicle for expired temporary tags at 21st Avenue and Clay Street. They say the suspect got out of the car, fired shots at Vasquez, and then took off. Vasquez was rushed to North Kansas City Hospital. He died a short time later.

Freeman said the suspect turned himself into police in Kansas City after a Blue Alert was issued for his car.

Similar to an Amber Alert and a Silver Advisory, Blue Alerts are issued when a suspect has killed, seriously injured, or actively poses an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement.

KMBC reported that Vasquez was in the same recruiting class as Independence, Missouri police officer Blaize Madrid Evans who was shot and killed in September. Both graduated from the police academy in July 2021.

This is the first line of duty death for the North Kansas City Police Department.

Donations to Vasquez' family are being coordinated through the Kansas City FOP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Police: Two Kansas teens injured in shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for suspects. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday police responded to the 8400 block of Carter in Overland Park reference two victims struck by gunfire, according to a media release. The two victims, a boy and girl in...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
North Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a homicide Saturday in Kansas City. The deadly shooting happened in the area of 39th Street and South Benton at around 5:50 p.m. There’s no immediate information about the victim at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Academy#Violent Crime#Nkc#Nkcpolice
FOX4 News Kansas City

Lenexa police identify motorcyclist killed in crash

LENEXA, Kan. — A man died while riding his motorcycle in Lenexa Wednesday night. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Kevin M. Joyce of Lenexa. Investigators said Joyce was traveling westbound on West 87th Street when he ran a red light at Maurer Road. Joyce hit the side of a car as the driver turned onto Maurer Road.
LENEXA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
plattecountylandmark.com

Details emerging about night of shooting death

The shooting death of Taylor Hawkins, 31, of Platte City, remains under investigation. The shooting took place at about 7:42 p.m. on June 28 in the yard of a residence in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane in rural Platte County, authorities say. Major Erik Holland said this week that...
KMZU

Court records list several molestation charges against Polo man

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO - A resident of Polo is accused of child molestation from 2017, according to court documents filed Thursday in Caldwell County. A warrant was issued for Craig Mitchell setting bond at 100 thousand dollars cash only. Mitchell is charged with four counts of child molestation in the 2nd degree, and tampering with a witness.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
98.1 FM KMBZ

98.1 FM KMBZ

Kansas City, KS
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Kansas City.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmbz

Comments / 0

Community Policy