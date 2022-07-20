Dave Raymond, creator of the Phillie Phanatic, interviewed on HBO's Real Sports

The man who created the world famous Phillie Phanatic was interviewed by Mary Carillo in an exclusive piece for HBO's Real Sports, which aired on Tuesday, July 19th.

40 years ago, Raymond was the Phillie Phanatic.

"There were times when the Phanatic was a little pest, poking the bear, and making fun of people," Raymond said in the preview piece. "And when I would take off the costume, the Phanatic's bravado would absolutely fall apart."

Raymond, who is now an insurance salesman, has created over a hundred mascots across sports and business.