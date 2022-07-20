Teen employee at grocery store near Rockford charged with sabotaging gas line in order to get out of work early

Photo credit Getty Images

LOVES PARK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An employee at a grocery store near Rockford is accused of going to extreme lengths in order to have a shorter shift.

19-year-old Kyle Lombardi has been charged with disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property for twice intentionally damaging a gas line at the Schnucks on Harlem Road in Loves Park, 5 miles north of Rockford, so that he could get out of work early. Police said Lombardi admitted to the acts that occurred on June 24 and last Wednesday, July 13.

The store manager noted to investigators that it struck him as suspicious that Lombardi was the employee who both times discovered the gas leaks.

Rockford’s WIFR-TV reported that the cost to repair the June leak was estimated at $10,000.

