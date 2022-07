Photo credit Chicago Botanic Garden

On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, Lisa Hilgenberg of the Chicago Botanic Garden talks about what to do when you have a lot of extra vegetables from your garden harvest. From canning to donating, there are plenty of options.

Make sure to subscribe to us on the Audacy app, and leave us a review and rating on Apple Music, too!

Listen to every other episode of Gardening Tips below.